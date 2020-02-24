Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Violence and anarchy have erupted across Delhi on the day of Donald Trump’s official visit to India. A Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi’s Gokulpuri.

Now, Tanushree Pandey, a journalist at India Today and Aaj Tak, has shared a video of the Delhi violence through her Twitter account which appears to throw some light into the nature of the violence. In the video, a person can be heard saying in the background, ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ (They have burnt Hindu’s vehicles, are burning Hindu shops).

All this happening in the National Capital. Can’t believe my eyes as I report from ground zero in #Maujpur and witness all this pic.twitter.com/3Uq9Legtpc — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) February 24, 2020

Tanushree Pandey shared the video with the caption, “All this happening in the National Capital. Can’t believe my eyes as I report from ground zero in #Maujpur and witness all this”. We cannot vouch for the authenticity of the video or the claims made therein by the individual whose voice can be heard in the video.

Meanwhile, a petrol pump has also been set on fire at Bhajanpura in East Delhi. While the riots by anti-CAA Islamists and the stone pelting has caused the death of a head constable, the ‘students’ of Jamia have now planned a protest march against “police brutality” in Delhi.

Several Muslim anti-CAA rioters went on a rampage after a clash broke out between Pro-CAA and Anti-CAA groups in Maujpur near Jeffrabad, thereby leading to open firing in an attempt to intimidate the cops countering the mob, heavy stone-pelting and vandalism of public property. However, despite all evidence to the contrary, the usual suspects on Twitter are trying hard to blame ‘Bhagwa terror’ for the ruckus.