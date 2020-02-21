Friday, February 21, 2020
Another woman detained in Bengaluru for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans and holding ‘Free Kashmir’ poster at anti-CAA rally

he police had to rescue the protestor as the crowd gathered near Townhall in the city. She has been taken into custody.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source : ANI
A day after ultra-left protestor Amulya Leona shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at an anti-CAA protest rally in Bengaluru, another woman was detained on Friday for holding a “Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti” placard at a counter-protest in the city, reports ANI.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, the young woman was present at a protest organised by Hindu Jagaran Vedike. The accused Arudra sat among them with a placard in Kannada reading “Dalit Mukti, Kashmir Mukti, Muslim Mukti,” said Rao.

According to TV9, the protestor Arudra also allegedly shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during the protest. The police had to rescue the protestor as the crowd gathered near Townhall in the city. She has been taken into custody.

The shouting of slogans and endorsing of Free Kashmir protests in Bengaluru, comes a day after an ultra-left wing ‘protestor’ named Amulya Leona had raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Bengaluru.

Ultra-left wing ‘activist’ Amulya had burst onto the stage to shout pro-Pakistan slogans while AIMIM chief Owaisi was present on it. Following the incident, the Karnataka police have sent Amulya to 14-day judicial custody. A case under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Amulya

 

