Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: Minutes after AAP suspends murder accused Tahir Hussain, Amanatullah Khan gives him clean chit

As Delhi police registered a complaint against AAP leader Tahir Hussain in connection with instigating anti-Hindu riots in Delhi and murdering IB officer Ankit Sharma, Amanatullah Khan – a prominent Muslims leader of Aam Aadmi Party who has been at the forefront of instigating Muslims, has given the murder accused Tahir Hussain a clean chit and called him an ‘innocent’.

On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party after he was named in a murder FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for his involvement in Ankit Sharma’s murder.

Following the startling revelation over AAP leader’s direct involvement in the anti-Hindu riots, the AAP party had decided to suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi Violence in which 38 people have died as per the latest count.

However, controversial AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, who himself is an accused of instigating riots in Delhi, jumped into the rescue of murder accused Tahir Hussain by not only calling him ‘innocent’ but also put the blame on the BJP claiming that the saffron party was doing this to malign AAP.

“Tahir Hussain is innocent. BJP in an attempt to save their politicians and to malign the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to put a false case on Tahir Hussain,” read Amanatullah Khan’s tweet translated from Hindi.

The role of Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi has now been under scanner.

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The Muslim mob had thrown his body into a drain.

The family of the deceased Ankit Sharma had accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his Muslim mob of dragging their son and brutally murdering him.

A day after Sharma’s family alleged his role in the riots and his murder, many crates of petrol bombs and stones have been found on the rooftop of the AAP leader.

Addition to that, in the anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week, AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main kingpins. Videos have emerged which show hundreds of people throwing stones, petrol bombs from the roof of his building. Other videos show Tahir Hussain himself supervising the stone and petrol bomb pelting from his building, with a lathi in his hand.

Following the expose that connects AAP to the anti-Hindu riots, the Delhi police have now filed FIR against Aam Aadmi party corporator Tahir Hussain under Section 302(a) Murder, in the Dayalpur police station of Delhi. The FIR was filed on the complaints of the family of deceased IB Officer Ankit Sharma. The crime branch of the Delhi police will probe and take action in the murder case.