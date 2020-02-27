Thursday, February 27, 2020
Delhi riots: Hindu shopkeeper ruined, shop looted and burned because he supported PM Modi

Shyam, the shopkeeper says he is a vocal supporter of PM Modi and maybe that is why he became the target of the Islamist mob in his area.

OpIndia Staff
Shyam is a poor shopkeeper who had rented the place to earn his livelihood
Delhi shopkeeper Shyam, (courtesy: BBC News Hindi)
Delhi has been burning as Islamists ran amok, resorting to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, destroying public properties worth crores and hurting several police personnel and civilians in the ensuing mayhem.

While the law enforcement agencies are working relentlessly to restore peace in the National capital, many Hindus affected in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots have come out to narrate their ordeal.

In a video report by BBC News Hindi, a smalltime shopkeeper identified as Shyam who lost his livelihood due to a rioting mob in Delhi’s Bhajanpura has alleged that he was targeted as he is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, the desolate shopkeeper can be seen sobbing after his shop was first robbed by the Islamist rioters and then set ablaze.

“Main Modi Modi karta hoon isliye mujhe target pe le liya (they targeted me because I am a Modi supporter)“, says Shyam. While weeping inconsolably, Shyam divulged that he was targetted as he supported PM Modi. His wife claimed that the rioters were breaking shutters of every shop in the lane and they decided to flee through the back door.

Shyam said that he was a poor shopkeeper who had rented the place to earn his livelihood. He worried about what would happen to his landlord when he would learn about the incident.

The items stolen included all the essential groceries, shop’s items on sale and six cylinders. The rioters also made away with Rs 20,000 in cash. His wife has alleged that people in their vicinity were responsible for the robbery and arson.

The anti-CAA protest in Delhi has emerged as an anti-Hindu riot where the Islamist mob have been selectively targetting the Hindu’s in the national capital. Be it from the murdered IB official Ankit Sharma to head Constable Ratan Lal, from Vinod Kumar to Dilwar Singh and many others, Hindus in several areas of Delhi have been attacked in a planned manner by Islamist mobs.

In Maujpur, stories of how Hindus were forced to cut off their own Kalawas and remove ‘Sri Ram’ sticker from their bikes to save themselves from the ‘Mohammaden mob’ coming for them since the Delhi anti-Hindu riots broke out.

