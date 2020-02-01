The second instance of firing in Delhi over the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act has been reported from Shaheen Bagh. The suspect has been identified as one Kapil, a resident of East Delhi. Reportedly, he fired three shots but no injuries have been reported thus far. He has been taken into custody by the Police.

While he was being taken into custody, the suspect said, “Hamare desh me kisi aur ki nahi chalegi, bas Hinduon ki chalegi (Only the writ of Hindus shall run in India, no one else’s).”

#WATCH Delhi: Man who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area being taken away from the spot by police. pic.twitter.com/lenDhRcWGD — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

The incident comes only two days after a minor had opened fire near Jamia Milia Islamia University injuring one student in the process. In his Facebook post, Gulshan had declared that his crime was an act of revenge for Chandan Gupta, the 16-year-old Hindu boy who was shot at and murdered, by one Salim, following a Tiranga yatra by the ABVP, where people from a particular community had pelted stones which led to clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj in 2018.

Recently, a gun was brandished by one individual at the Shaheen Bagh protests. After the media initially tried to pin the blame on the BJP, it was discovered later on that the gun belonged to one Mohammad Luqman with links to the Aam Aadmi Party. It still remains to be seen who Gulshan is and whether he is associated with any political organization.