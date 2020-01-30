Thursday, January 30, 2020
Protestors did not have permission for Jamia march, shooter was walking with protestors before the incident: Delhi Police

Police are also verifying his age before placing him under arrest as Gopal has claimed that he is a juvenile.

OpIndia Staff
DCP Chinmay Biswal, (courtesy: Twitter)
The Jamia shooter who is now in police custody had been identified as one Gopal Sharma, a resident of Jewar in Greater Noida.

Delhi Police investigating the case have refuted the allegations of police inaction when a man opened fire at protestors near Jamia Millia University today. DCP Chinmay Biswal, speaking to the media said that police were deployed at the usual areas in and around the university and the protestors were asked not to take out this march. Irrespective of being denied permission the protestors went ahead with the march. He also confirms that the shooter came from within the crowd of protestors and wielded the gun.

Commenting on today’s incident the DCP said that the organisers should keep a track of what kind of people join a protest. DCP said that Delhi police have time and again publically appealed to the organisers, not only in Jamia area but also in Shaheen Bagh, to be vigilant. He says that these protests are being hijacked by various antisocials who are creating havoc.

Moments before the shooting, the alleged shooter had gone live on his Facebook page, which goes by the name ‘Rambhakt Gopal’.

According to Times of India’s Raj Shekhar Jha, Delhi police have said that Ram Bhakt is not mentioned as the name in his document. His family has been contacted to verify. Moreover, police are also verifying his age before placing him under arrest as Gopal has claimed that he is a juvenile.

A man, identified as Gopal opened fire outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi during the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He has now been taken into police custody and one individual has been injured. The injured man has been taken to the hospital for treatment. In a video that has surfaced depicting the scene of events, the man can be seen brandishing a gun and raising slogans that are not entirely audible.

In his Facebook post, Gopal declared that this was an act of revenge for Chandan Gupta, the 16-year-old Hindu boy who was shot at and murdered, by one Salim, following a Tiranga yatra by the ABVP, where people from a particular community had pelted stones which led to clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj in 2018.

It’s not yet clear if he was indeed acting on his own or has been paid by the leftist groups, as many suggest, but if we go by the Facebook posts and consider them not paid, this is how it appears.

The injured individual is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia and he was injured on his left wrist and the injury is believed to be not fatal.

While the details are unclear on why the man was openly wielding the gun, people on Twitter have been speculating that it may be staged to get back some legitimacy to the protests after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was arrested.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been extremely unruly and law and order have often been flouted by the protesters. Recently, a gun was brandished by one individual at the Shaheen Bagh protests. After the media initially tried to pin the blame on the BJP, it was discovered later on that the gun belonged to one Mohammad Luqman with links to the Aam Aadmi Party. It still remains to be seen who Gopal is and whether he is associated with any political organization.

