Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home Crime Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs
CrimeNews Reports

Gujarat: Thousands of Hindus march in Khambhat, call for a bandh after rioting and looting by Muslim mobs

While many police personnel were deployed in Ahmedabad over US President Trump's visit, Muslim mobs had gone on a rampage, attacking Hindu houses in Akbarpur, Pith Bazar, Lal Darwaza and Bhavsarvad areas.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu organisations call for bandh, hold massive protests against repeated violence by Muslim mobs in Gujarat's Khambhat
Hindu organisations call for Bandh against violence by Muslim mobs in Khambhat, Gujarat, image via Jagran and Sandesh
Engagements1412

The Hindu organisations in the central Gujarat town of Khambhat are observing a strike today in protest to the arson, loot, attacks perpetrated by the Muslims against the Hindus of the area.

Khambat, where communal clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims on Sunday, remained on the boil for the third day in a row as a mob set on fire two roadside cabins and motorcycles on the day a bandh was called by the Hindu organisations. Thousands of Hindus hit the streets demanding actions the culprits responsible for the attacks against them. The bandh was also supported by a majority of schools, colleges and markets as they remained shut amidst the ongoing communal flare-up.

- Ad - - article resumes -

According to the reports, the Hindu population in Khambhat are agitated after the targeted attack unleashed by the Muslim groups. Police constable Dharmendrasinh Bhimsinh stated that the Muslim mob attacked houses belonging to the Hindu community in Bhasarvad area. The Muslims had come there from Pirajpur and Tran Limdi areas.

As per a report in Desh Gujarat, while many police personnel were deployed in Ahmedabad over US President Trump’s visit, Muslim mobs had gone on a rampage, attacking Hindu houses in Akbarpur, Pith Bazar, Lal Darwaza and Bhavsarvad areas. A policeman was allegedly beaten by iron rods. A person named Tapasvi Chunara was injured by an acid attack by the mob.

A Hindu temple was vandalised and several motorcycles of Hindus were torched. Later, clashes broke out between the communities after which an armed mob of about 1200 Muslims from Kajiwad, Panch Hatdi, Dadiba, Tran Limdi etc barged into Hindu houses and set them aflame. The police had to employ lathi-charge and use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

However, the violence spilled over into the second day as Muslim mobs continued to attack Hindu homes in the town. In response to the continuing violence, Hindus staged a Bandh on Tuesday seeking imposition of Disturbed Area Act in the town, strict policing and action against the perpetrators involved in arson and violence.

Local MP Patel, who was in Delhi for a parliamentary meeting said, “This is the second or third time that communal clashes have erupted in Khambhat. The town-wide attack, especially in Bhasarvad reeks of conspiracy. I have informed the government about the situation. I had visited the violent-stricken areas on Sunday evening. I also had a meeting with police officials. Yesterday, the police had arrested some people involved in Sunday’s violence.

The police had apparently filed 4 FIRs and had identified some of the accused involved. Sarfaraz Khan alias Bablu Yusuf Pathan, Sohail alias Kanto Sarfaraz Saiyad, Safdar Hussain, Zahir Hussain, Sheikh Muhammad Hanif alias Barfan Sheikh, Mohsin Khan alias Chor Yusuf Khan Pathan, Moinuddin Gulam, Hussain Badshah, Moinuddin Badruddin Sheikh were amongst those identified as the main rioters by the police.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Gujarat news, Gujarat video, Gujarat riots

Big Story

Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Akash Napa from JK24 news channel shot at in Maujpur while covering the Delhi anti-CAA riots by Islamists
A JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa has been shot while covering the Delhi riots
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Congress mouthpieces derides India, PM Modi and Donald Trump ahead of historic meet

Congress mouthpiece National Herald calls India a ‘shit-hole’ while firing from Trump’s shoulder in an article filled with lies and propaganda

Editorial Desk -
After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia 'students' to protest against 'police brutality' in Delhi

After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia ‘students’ to protest against ‘police brutality’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
From Hussain Haidry to Sharjeel Imam, What anti-CAA protests revealed

What anti-CAA protests revealed: It’s not the ‘puncturewala’ but the ‘IIT-IIM wala’ that Hindus need to be wary of

K Bhattacharjee -

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,627FansLike
237,537FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com