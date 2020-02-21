Self-proclaimed activist and psephologist, Yogendra Yadav has stirred yet another controversy when he accused Hindus of tearing apart the country. At an event which was also attended by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Yogendra Yadav claimed that Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan will break the nation.

#Breaking | Swaraj India President @_YogendraYadav stokes a controversy by saying ‘Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan will break India’. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/TU6uyleQtq — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 21, 2020

In a sweeping generalisation, Yadav asserted that Hindus in the country will be responsible for the impending division of the nation. “India will not be made by Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan. In fact, Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan will break the country. Today, that is being attempted and therefore mother-tongue will have to stand up, words will have to hold up,” Yadav said.

Yadav was not the only one to propagate the Hinduphobic assertion that the nation will be broken apart by Hindi, Hindus and the Hindu idea of India (Hindustan). Eloquent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took up the cudgel for Yadav, defending his controversial anti-Hindu remarks. Tharoor claimed that he echoed the same thoughts on Twitter which Yadav has spoken at the event. Declaring Yadav as spot-on, Tharoor stated that “the quest illusory homogeneity (at the expense of our actual linguistic, religious & cultural diversity) will destroy our unity”.

i said exactly that on @Twitter 7 hours ago! Just as well some people don’t read. But of course @_YogendraYadav is right. The quest for an illusory homogeneity (at the expense of our actual linguistic, religious & cultural diversity) will destroy our unity. https://t.co/X1nedcXs4S — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 21, 2020

However, this is not the first time that Yogendra Yadav has expressed his subterranean contempt and disdain for Hindus of the country. Days ahead of the much-awaited Ram Mandir verdict, Yadav had penned a misbegotten piece in the Print, asserting that a judgment in favour of Ram Mandir will be essentially anti-minority and would test the secular politics in India.

Similarly, there have been umpteen instances when Tharoor had been accused of pushing anti-Hindu propaganda. Earlier, Tharoor had demonised Hinduism by drawing a false equivalence with Abrahamic faiths-Christianity and Islam. Tharoor also made a controversial statement against PM Modi when he said Modi is like a “Scorpion on a Shivling”, cannot be hit with a chappal. The comment invited a lawsuit against the Congress MP for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.