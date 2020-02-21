Saturday, February 22, 2020
Self-proclaimed activist and psephologist, Yogendra Yadav was attending an event which was also attended by Mamata Banerjee, during which he made the controversial remark that Hindus in India will be responsible for ripping apart the country

OpIndia Staff
Yogendra Yadav insults Hindus as he claims Hindi, Hindus and Hindustan will rip apart the country
Yogendra Yadav(Source: India Today)
Self-proclaimed activist and psephologist, Yogendra Yadav has stirred yet another controversy when he accused Hindus of tearing apart the country. At an event which was also attended by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Yogendra Yadav claimed that Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan will break the nation.

In a sweeping generalisation, Yadav asserted that Hindus in the country will be responsible for the impending division of the nation. “India will not be made by Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan. In fact, Hindi, Hindu and Hindustan will break the country. Today, that is being attempted and therefore mother-tongue will have to stand up, words will have to hold up,” Yadav said.

Yadav was not the only one to propagate the Hinduphobic assertion that the nation will be broken apart by Hindi, Hindus and the Hindu idea of India (Hindustan). Eloquent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took up the cudgel for Yadav, defending his controversial anti-Hindu remarks. Tharoor claimed that he echoed the same thoughts on Twitter which Yadav has spoken at the event. Declaring Yadav as spot-on, Tharoor stated that “the quest illusory homogeneity (at the expense of our actual linguistic, religious & cultural diversity) will destroy our unity”.

However, this is not the first time that Yogendra Yadav has expressed his subterranean contempt and disdain for Hindus of the country. Days ahead of the much-awaited Ram Mandir verdict, Yadav had penned a misbegotten piece in the Print, asserting that a judgment in favour of Ram Mandir will be essentially anti-minority and would test the secular politics in India.

Similarly, there have been umpteen instances when Tharoor had been accused of pushing anti-Hindu propaganda. Earlier, Tharoor had demonised Hinduism by drawing a false equivalence with Abrahamic faiths-Christianity and Islam. Tharoor also made a controversial statement against PM Modi when he said Modi is like a “Scorpion on a Shivling”, cannot be hit with a chappal. The comment invited a lawsuit against the Congress MP for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

