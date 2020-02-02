Jharkhand: Four incidents of stone-pelting on Saraswati Puja procession by Muslim mobs reported

Four separate incidents of attack on Hindus during the Saraswati Puja celebrations by Muslim mobs have been reported in various places of Jharkhand.

According to Jagran report, in Jharkhand’s Vidyasagar, Muslim mobs attacked Hindus who were carrying out a procession of Goddess Saraswati ahead of idol immersion. As they crossed locality dominated by Muslims, the local residents objected against Hindus playing religious songs near Karmatar area.

A clash erupted between two communities which resulted in a tense situation around the Paratol village near Karmatar. The Muslims did not let the procession move forward and carried out attacks on the procession. The police soon rushed to the spot and calmed down the situation. The Hindu groups had to stop the immersion procession, which was later carried out by police themselves.

In another incident in Kathbari village, the idol was immersed under the supervision of the police administration after a clash erupted over the issue of playing loud musing near the mosque. As the procession passed in front of the mosque, a clash erupted between the two groups.

The police showed at the spot and resorted to lathi-charging the two groups. The Hindus left the spot without immersing the idol, which was later carried out by police officials.

Another incident of stone-pelting was reported in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand during a Saraswati Puja idol immersion procession. An argument broke out between Muslims and Hindus resulting in a scuffle between two communities during the idol immersion of Saraswati at Lakhe Sundi Basti near Hazaribagh on Saturday.

A Muslim mob reportedly attacked the procession and even indulged in stone-pelting leading to the damage of vehicle that was carrying the idol for immersion. Four youths were injured in the incident which occurred late on Friday night. Soon, the police reached the spot and took the situation under their control. A peace meeting was held between two communities under the initiative of the police.

A fourth such incident was also reported in Beldiha village. The Muslim mobs resorted to stone-pelting against the Hindu community, resulting in serious head injuries to two youths. Five others have also sustained small injuries. Since the attack on Hindus, a tense situation is prevailing in the village.

Reportedly, the Hindu community were carrying out a procession of the Saraswati idol, which was being taken to Yogini Chowk in the village for the idol immersion. However, the Muslims in the village objected to Hindus taking out a procession in their locality. A clash broke out between two groups in which Muslim mob attacked the Hindu procession.

The Muslim mobs began to pelt stones at the procession causing serious head injuries to Uttam Kumar Paswan and Suprabath Paswan.

The Basantrai administration, including police officers, reached the village and immersed the statue late at night while trying to control the situation. Reportedly, there were incidents of stone-pelting on the police vehicles as well.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, dozens of angry villagers of Baldiha village demanded strict action against the people involved in the incident. The villagers demanded the arrest of the accused Mohammad Lukman, Mohammad Ikram, Mohammad Murshid, Mohammed Kaleem, Mohammed Saggo, Mohammed Israel, Mohammed Seraj and Bibi Gulshan.