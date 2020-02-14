The Calcutta University on Thursday denied permission to riot accused JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh to attend a programme on the campus organised by students and a section of staff members.

According to the reports, the Kolkata police have refused to allow Aishe Ghosh to address the students inside Calcutta University. Students and a section of staff had organised a protest against “commercialisation of education” and to advocate autonomy, free speech and secularism. Aishe was invited to address a seminar organised by a left-wing group named ‘Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum’.

The university has said that a political meeting involving the participation of outsiders is against its tradition and that the organisers did not seek any permission for the programme. However, the organisers said they had already applied for permission.

As the university denied the permission, a section of students, teachers and non-teaching staff raised slogans against the university. The protest was followed by Aishe’s speech in front of the main gate. She said JNU will organise a rally against the CAA and NRC from Mandi House to Parliament.

Earlier, the police had also denied permission to her scheduled rally in Durgapur on Wednesday, saying it clashed with a roadshow of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Durgapur is the hometown of Aishe Ghosh, where CM Mamata Banerjee had organised a protest rally against the CAA and NRC. Aishe was scheduled to lead a rally covering around 4 kilometres to protest against the alleged saffronisation of education by the BJP, organised by SFI.

The controversial JNUSU leader rose to fame after she allegedly instigated dangerous riots on JNU students inside the campus on Sunday evening of January 5, 2020. Large-scale violence had erupted in the JNU campus on January 5 where hundreds of masked men allegedly belonging to left-wing unions had entered the campus, attacked students and faculty members with sticks and rods after students had signed up for the registration forms for the winter semester.

The Delhi Police had investigated the attacks and had identified masked men who had vandalised property and beaten up students on the JNU campus on January 5. Former JNU student Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Bikash Patel, Dolan Sawan, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Aishe Ghosh were all identified as the accused in the JNU violence.

The Delhi Police had also filed an FIR against Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for vandalising server room on 4th January 2020.