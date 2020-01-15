The masks are off? JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh rakes up Kashmir during the Jamia protests against CAA

Several anti-CAA demonstrators today carried out a protest rally in the National Capital to commemorate one month of the protest against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protest was also attended by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, against whom two FIRs have been lodged for her alleged involvement in the vandalism of server rooms in Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 4, 2020.

However, referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Ghosh added a new dimension to the protest against the CAA by dredging up the Kashmir issue and linking it with the demonstrations against the citizenship act.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh outside Jamia Millia Islamia: Hum is ladai mein Kashmir ka pichha aur unki baat nahi bhul sakte. Unke sath jo ho raha hai, kahin na kahin wahin se is sarkar ne shuru kiya tha ki hamare samvidhan ko hamse chheena jaye. pic.twitter.com/nnfnUQGjWx — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

“While we are in this fight, we cannot forget Kashmir and the people over there. Whatever is happening with the people in Kashmir, the process of depriving us of our constitution by the central government started from there,” Aishe claimed.

The JNUSU president’s remarks were in reference to the Central Government’s decision taken on August 4, 2019, to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its separate status by abrogating Article 370 and subsequently bifurcate the state into two union territories-Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The central government had claimed that the invalidation of Article 370 will enable the real integration of the state with the Indian Union while opening up a host of new economic opportunities for the residents.

However, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh’s mention of Kashmir during the anti-CAA protests have unmasked the real intentions behind the demonstrations. It vindicates Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s stand who had earlier claimed that the anti-CAA protests are politically motivated and orchestrated by those having ulterior motives.

It is noteworthy to mention that Aishe Ghosh belongs to the hotbed of seditious elements, Jawaharlal Nehru University, where anti-India slogans of “Bharat tere tukde honge inshallah inshallah” and others were raised in 2016. Besides, JNU students also routinely indulge in chanting “Azaadi” slogans.

The Citizenship Amendment Act passed in December 2019 in both the houses of the Indian Parliament seeks to provide fast-track citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

However, the passage of the act sparked off sporadic protests in some parts of the country, especially at the leftist bastions, where the protestors have put forth perverse reasons claiming that the Act aims to disenfranchise Indian Muslims and is a step towards the transformation of India into a Hindu Rashtra.