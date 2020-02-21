In what is a start reminder of the horrors of Indira Gandhi-led Emergency, Congress’ Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government has now issued orders to the health staff to bring one man for sterilisation or they stand to lose their jobs. As per reports, the number of men opting for sterilisation has come down in the state. Hence, the government has warned the male multi-purpose health workers (MMPHW) who failed to mobilise even one man for sterilisation in 2019-2020 will have their salaries withheld and they will be made to compulsorily retire.

MP government’s National Health Mission has asked its district officials to identify male workers with ‘zero work output’ and apply ‘no work no pay’ principle if they fail to get at least one male patient for sterilisation by end of next month. The circular was issued on 11th February wherein the workers were directed to mobilise and bring in at least 5-10 “willing beneficiaries” when the camps are held in districts.

Reportedly, the number of men opting for sterilisation has been steadily decreasing in the state. As on 20th February 2020, the number of men who opted for sterilisation in MP for 2019-2020 was 3,397 as against 3.34 lakh women. The number was almost 10,000 for men in 2015-16. In last three years, the number has steadily decreased.

When the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency in 1975, her son Sanjay Gandhi in 1976 had initiated a compulsory sterilisation programme to limit population growth in the country. As per reports, quotas were set and the officials worked hard to achieve them.