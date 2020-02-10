Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home News Reports Glad that India was partitioned. Muslim league would not have allowed Congress government function: Congress leader Natwar Singh
News ReportsPolitics

Glad that India was partitioned. Muslim league would not have allowed Congress government function: Congress leader Natwar Singh

Former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh said it would have been impossible for the country to function normally if the partition had not taken place.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader says he is pleased that India's partition occurred, reasoning that it would have been impossible for country to function with Muslim League
Natwar Singh(Source: Indian Express)
Engagements950

The former Foreign Minister and a towering Congress leader, Natwar Singh, on Sunday, said that he was glad that India’s partition happened as he believed that the Muslim League would not have allowed the undivided country to function and there would have been more “direct action days” if partition had not occurred.

Speaking at the launch of BJP MP MJ Akbar’s new book, ‘Gandhi’s Hinduism: The Struggle Against Jinnah’s Islam’, at Pranab Mukherjee’s residence, Singh said it would have been impossible for the country to function normally if the partition had not taken place. “According to me, I am pleased that India was partitioned. Because if India had not been partitioned we would have witnessed more Direct Action Days — the first we had during Jinnah’s (Muhammad Ali) lifetime was on August 16 (1946) when thousands of Hindus were killed in Kolkata (then Calcutta), and of course then the retaliation took place in Bihar where thousands of Muslims were killed.”

On August 16, 1946, Muhammad Ali Jinnah exhorted his fellow Muslims to observe ‘Direct Action Day’ in support of their demand for a separate nation for Muslims. The call for observing ‘Direct Action Day’ witnessed widespread communal riots between Hindus and Muslims, especially in what was Bengal province of British India, leavings thousands and lakhs perished in the ensuing violence.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: One Hundred Years of the end of ‘Khilafat’: How the Gandhi supported movement unleashed the beast of Islamic fanaticism

To reinforce his assertion about Muslim League, Singh cited the example of the Interim Government of India, formed on September 2, 1946, when the Muslim League initially declined to join the cabinet of the council’s vice-president Jawaharlal Nehru, and later participated only to reject all its proposals.

“You can imagine therefore that If the country was not partitioned then, the Muslim League would have laid innumerable impediments for the proper and smooth functioning of the government. The situation of the country would have worsened by the week,” Singh enunciated.

Describing Mahatma Gandhi and Jinnah, Singh called them as two very “great” and “difficult” persons, adding that it would have been very difficult to live with either of the men. “It would have been beyond the bounds of possibility to live with them because Gandhiji observed very high standards and Jinnah”s acerbic temperament certainly would not have allowed us to go along,” the Congress leader said.

Singh also opined that according to him Gandhiji cosseted Jinnah on the persuasion of India’s last Governor-General C Rajagopalachari. “It is my belief that Gandhiji pampered Jinnah. In 1944, Gandhi made 17 visits to Jinnah”s house in Malabar Hill. But not once did Jinnah return his visits,” Singh said.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com