A debate between senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was organised at the Arth Cultural Fest in Delhi on the topic of “Are India’s Constitutional Values Really Under Threat?” The debate was moderated by Advocate J. Sai Deepak. As expected, there were fireworks during the course of the conversation.

In one of the most interesting parts of the debate, Subramanian Swamy said that unlike Hinduism, Islam and Christianity do not believe that all religions lead to God. He then went on to assert that if Owaisi says that Hinduism, too, leads to God then the AIMIM chief will have to be given Z+ security.

With regards to Secularism, Subramanian Swamy said, “Either you say I will tolerate all religions but my religion is superior. Or you will say what the Hindus say, that all religions lead to God. Islam does not believe that all religions lead to God, neither does Christianity.” On being asked by Sai Deepak on whether it was a political statement or one based on theology, Swamy confirmed that it was the latter.

Subramanian Swamy then directed his comments towards Asaduddin Owaisi, “Would he say that Hinduism leads to God just as much as Islam leads to God? He will not be able to say that. Because the theology will prevent him from that and if he says it, then you will have to give Z+ security protection.”

Subramanian Swamy was referring to the theological aspects of monotheistic religions that deny the existence of other Gods and Goddesses. Monotheism advocates that there exists only one God and others are ‘false Gods’. The ‘false Gods’ are branded as demons or evil spirits who contrive to lead people away from the One True God.

Professor Jane Assmann, an Egyptologist at the University of Konstanz, invented the term ‘The Mosaic Distinction‘ to describe this aspect of monotheism. The term refers to the distinction created by monotheists between the ‘One True God’ and other ‘false Gods’. It specifically refers to the distinction created by the monotheist prophet Moses on the instruction of the ‘One True God’, that makes a distinction between ‘true religions’ and ‘false religions’.

Polytheistic cultures, such as Hinduism, do not make this distinction and as a consequence, do not define any religion as ‘false’. Swamy’s claim that Hindus believe that all religions lead to God flows down from the train of thought that has not incorporated within itself The Mosaic Distinction.