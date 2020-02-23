Sunday, February 23, 2020
Home News Reports 'Unlike Hinduism, Islam and Christianity do not believe all religions lead to God,' says Subramanian Swamy at the Arth Cultural Fest
News ReportsPolitics

‘Unlike Hinduism, Islam and Christianity do not believe all religions lead to God,’ says Subramanian Swamy at the Arth Cultural Fest

Subramanian Swamy was referring to the theological aspects of monotheistic religions that deny the existence of other Gods and Goddesses.

OpIndia Staff
Debate between Subramanian Swamy and Asaduddin Owaisi at the Arth Cultural Fest Source: Arth/Twitter
Engagements164

A debate between senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was organised at the Arth Cultural Fest in Delhi on the topic of “Are India’s Constitutional Values Really Under Threat?” The debate was moderated by Advocate J. Sai Deepak. As expected, there were fireworks during the course of the conversation.

In one of the most interesting parts of the debate, Subramanian Swamy said that unlike Hinduism, Islam and Christianity do not believe that all religions lead to God. He then went on to assert that if Owaisi says that Hinduism, too, leads to God then the AIMIM chief will have to be given Z+ security.

With regards to Secularism, Subramanian Swamy said, “Either you say I will tolerate all religions but my religion is superior. Or you will say what the Hindus say, that all religions lead to God. Islam does not believe that all religions lead to God, neither does Christianity.” On being asked by Sai Deepak on whether it was a political statement or one based on theology, Swamy confirmed that it was the latter.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Subramanian Swamy then directed his comments towards Asaduddin Owaisi, “Would he say that Hinduism leads to God just as much as Islam leads to God? He will not be able to say that. Because the theology will prevent him from that and if he says it, then you will have to give Z+ security protection.”

Subramanian Swamy was referring to the theological aspects of monotheistic religions that deny the existence of other Gods and Goddesses. Monotheism advocates that there exists only one God and others are ‘false Gods’. The ‘false Gods’ are branded as demons or evil spirits who contrive to lead people away from the One True God.

Professor Jane Assmann, an Egyptologist at the University of Konstanz, invented the term ‘The Mosaic Distinction‘ to describe this aspect of monotheism. The term refers to the distinction created by monotheists between the ‘One True God’ and other ‘false Gods’. It specifically refers to the distinction created by the monotheist prophet Moses on the instruction of the ‘One True God’, that makes a distinction between ‘true religions’ and ‘false religions’.

Polytheistic cultures, such as Hinduism, do not make this distinction and as a consequence, do not define any religion as ‘false’. Swamy’s claim that Hindus believe that all religions lead to God flows down from the train of thought that has not incorporated within itself The Mosaic Distinction.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:arth live, arth cultural festival live, subramanian swamy asaduddin owaisi

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,507FansLike
236,480FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com