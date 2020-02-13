A TikTok video went viral on social media where two women wearing burqas were seen dancing on popular Bollywood number ‘choli ke peechhe kya hai’. Soon after it went viral, fundamental Muslims got to the women to apologise for dancing to the song while wearing a burqa. Twitter user Shahnawaz Ansari posted a video from TikTok where two women are seen dancing while wearing a burqa.

ये भोपाल की कंचन यादव हैं, जो VIP रोड पर बुर्क़ा पहनकर वीडियो बना रही थीं, ये पहली बार नही है, ये बुर्क़ा पहनकर ही नाच गाना करती हैं।

और फिर इनकी वीडियो को BJP और RSS के आतंकी गलत मैसेज के साथ वायरल करते हैं।

जब लोगो ने इस बात का विरोध किया तो कंचन यादव ने माफी मांगा 1/2 👇 RT pic.twitter.com/kdFWr6QcZ9 — Shahnawaz Ansari (@shanu_sab) February 12, 2020

Shahnawaz, whose Twitter handle is ‘shanu_sab’ claimed that one of the lady in the above video is one Kanchan Yadav and these ladies regularly dance while wearing a burqa. The TikTok account where the dance of these women was shared is ‘sanulala087796046’ which now appears to have been deleted.

In second tweet shared by ‘shanu_sab’ one of the ladies dancing in the videos is apologising for dancing while wearing a burqa.

कंचन जी जितना नाचना है नाचिए मगर खुद को “मुस्लिम” दिखाते हुए ऐसा मत कीजिए।

आपको सड़क पर नाचने, गाने की आज़ादी है, अपनी मंशा बदलिए और मुस्लिम महिलाओं को बदनाम करना बंद कीजिए, ये अच्छी बात नही है, आपकी इस हरकत से मुस्लिम महिलाओं को गाली दिया जा रहा है, RSS – BJP के लोगों द्वारा 2/2 pic.twitter.com/Y9UEGsZvau — Shahnawaz Ansari (@shanu_sab) February 12, 2020

In the video, one lady can be heard apologising to Muslim community for making a video while wearing a burqa. She claims she never wanted to make fun of any religion or anyone. This video of ‘Kanchan Yadav’ is posted on TikTok account ‘sanulala1234’. The said TikTok user has also posted multiple videos on TikTok warning others to delete the videos which ‘insult’ the burqa. He said that the women are Hindus and were dancing while wearing a burqa to ‘insult’ the burqa. In another TikTok video, ‘Sanu Lala’ asks others to delete the video of the women dancing while wearing burqa.