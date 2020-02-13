Friday, February 14, 2020
Muslims force Hindu women to apologise for dancing on 'choli ke peechhe kya hai' while wearing a burqa in viral TikTok video

Women had to apologise after their video of them dancing while wearing a burqa on a Madhuri Dixit hit number went viral.

OpIndia Staff
Burqa clad ladies dancing on 'choli ke peechhe kya hai' forced to apologise
A TikTok video went viral on social media where two women wearing burqas were seen dancing on popular Bollywood number ‘choli ke peechhe kya hai’. Soon after it went viral, fundamental Muslims got to the women to apologise for dancing to the song while wearing a burqa. Twitter user Shahnawaz Ansari posted a video from TikTok where two women are seen dancing while wearing a burqa.

Shahnawaz, whose Twitter handle is ‘shanu_sab’ claimed that one of the lady in the above video is one Kanchan Yadav and these ladies regularly dance while wearing a burqa. The TikTok account where the dance of these women was shared is ‘sanulala087796046’ which now appears to have been deleted.

In second tweet shared by ‘shanu_sab’ one of the ladies dancing in the videos is apologising for dancing while wearing a burqa.

In the video, one lady can be heard apologising to Muslim community for making a video while wearing a burqa. She claims she never wanted to make fun of any religion or anyone. This video of ‘Kanchan Yadav’ is posted on TikTok account ‘sanulala1234’. The said TikTok user has also posted multiple videos on TikTok warning others to delete the videos which ‘insult’ the burqa. He said that the women are Hindus and were dancing while wearing a burqa to ‘insult’ the burqa. In another TikTok video, ‘Sanu Lala’ asks others to delete the video of the women dancing while wearing burqa.

