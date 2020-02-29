Delhi Anti-Hindu riots : Muslim meigbours attacks Hindu family with stones

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, a Hindu man by the name of Vikas could be seen sharing his ordeal with an online news portal, Know the Nation, in the aftermath of the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots.

“Our muslim neighbors attacked us with guns and stones. We pleaded that we have lived together all life and will have to live together in future too. But they didn’t listen and attacked us. They also tried to demolish our Shiva temple” pic.twitter.com/V65uiQ65lM — Divya Kumar Soti (@DivyaSoti) February 29, 2020

Vikas who lives in Gonda Vidhan Sabha constituency had gone out to distribute invitation cards for his brother’s wedding that is to be held on March 2. His elder brother was shot by a Muslim mob. When Vikas stepped out of his house, he saw close to 500 rioters, masked in helmets, hurling stones and firing several rounds towards him.

Vikas in a futile attempt pleaded to the mob that he belongs to the same neighbourhood as the rioters and that they have always lived in peace together. But, the mob did not listen and continued to pelt stones at Vikas and his family.

He also alleged being selectively profiled by the rioters. Vikas narrated how the Muslim mob also attacked a Shiv Temple in the neighbourhood. The family were taken hostage at their own houses. Only when the mob dispersed, the Hindu family went to the hospital to seek medical attention.

This is not an isolated case that has emerged during the Delhi riots. A Hindu shopkeeper, Shyam Sahni, narrated how a Muslim mob burnt down his shop and caused damages to the tune of ₹5,00,000. His family so scared that they spent the rest of the day and night holed up in a corner, hungry and thirsty. Dilwar Singh, a resident of Thalisain Block located in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, was brutally chopped and burnt alive on the evening of 23 February in the wake of Delhi Anti-Hindu riots.