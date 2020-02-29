Saturday, February 29, 2020
Hindu shopkeeper Shyam whose shop was gutted by a violent Muslim mob during Delhi Anti-Hindu riots needs your help

The story of Shyam is a testimony of how political correctness and attempts to whitewash the dangers of radical Islamic extremism can have devastating effects on the life of a common man.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Anti-Hindu riots : Help Shyam whose shop was gutted by Muslims
A disheartened Shyam with his family
The Delhi Anti-Hindu riots orchestrated by radical Muslim mobs have resulted in 42 deaths, besides damage to livelihood and properties. On February 24, violence broke out in certain areas of North-East Delhi such as Chandpur, Maulpur and Brahmapuri.

Muslim mobs went on a rampage, amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’ and engaged in arson, stone-pelting and vandalism. The visit of American President Donald Trump was overshadowed by a horrifying episode of unprecedented violence and rioting.

Social media is abuzz with heart-wrenching tales of Hindus who have been victimised by the mob, masquerading as Anti-CAA protestors. Shyam is one such victim of the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots.

Recounting the horror, the poor Chaiwala said, ” I was in my shop making tea on Monday. From the morning, the Muslims in the area were protesting against the CAA. Then I heard that a large mob, with thousands of Muslims, is proceeding towards this area, smashing shops and moving from Changbagh towards Karawal Nagar. We quickly pulled the shutter and escaped through the back door. But the mob did not spare my shop. They brought a sewing machine and broke the shutter with it. They first looted the shop, then ransacked it, broke everything that they could not take. Then a petrol bomb came from Tahir Hussain’s rooftop and burnt my shop.”

Read: I have been ruined, have never seen such brutality in my life: Shyam ‘Chaiwala’ recounts his horror to OpIndia

Shyam narrates that they were so scared that they spent the rest of the day and night holed up in a corner, hungry and thirsty. When police forces came the next morning, Shyam mustered the courage to come out and go towards his shop. When he reached and saw what had become of his shop, the means of livelihood, he broke down.

Neighbours told us that since that day, Shyam has neither changed nor have eaten a morsel of food. “I am ruined. I have no idea where to go or what to do.” He says that overall, he lost over 5 lakh rupees.

OpIndia is, therefore, organising a fundraiser campaign to help Shyam bear the damages of the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots and set up his shop once again. Here are the bank details (as verified by our team):

Shyam Sahni
Bank of Baroda, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi
Ac no- 44630100001671
IFSC- BARBOYAMDEL (Fifth character is the number ZERO)

The story of Shyam is a testimony of how political correctness and attempts to whitewash the dangers of radical Islamic extremism can have devastating effects on the life of a common man. It is in times such as this when the Hindu community should set aside its differences and be united to protect and safeguard the livelihood of one of its own.

