Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News Reports Brazil President gives up on lockdown, says normal life should resume as their country...
News Reports

Brazil President gives up on lockdown, says normal life should resume as their country is younger and warmer than Italy

Bolsonaro has been facing a growing storm of criticism in Brazil for his laissez-faire attitude towards taming the virus, downplaying it as “fantasy” and a “small flu”

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Brazil President urges mayors and state governors to lift lockdown amidst the coronavirus outbreak
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro(Source: NYTimes)
536

Even as stringent lockdowns and exacting restrictions are placed by many countries battling the unabated proliferation of Wuhan Coronavirus, Brazilian President Bolsonaro is marching to a different beat to tackle the virus that has so far affected over 4,20,000 people across the globe and rendered about 19,000 dead.

As cities in Brazil came to a standstill following the lockdown in the country, the Brazilian President in his address on Tuesday night urged mayors and state governors to roll down the restriction measures, terming them as “hysteria” over the coronavirus and claiming that Brazilians have nothing to fear about Italy-like situation because of the Latin American country’s younger population and warmer climate.

“We must return to normality, life must continue and jobs be preserved. The few states and city halls should abandon their scorched-earth policies,” said Bolsonaro while adding, “Most people, including myself, have nothing to fear about the virus. In my particular case, with my history as an athlete, if I were infected with the virus, I would have no reason to worry, I would feel nothing, or it would be at most just little flu.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Bolsonaro has been facing a growing storm of criticism in Brazil for his laissez-faire attitude towards taming the virus, downplaying it as “fantasy” and a “small flu” despite the contagion’s unbridled expansion to more than 122 countries across the world. Opinion polls have suggested that Bolsonaro’s popularity is plummeting as he displays cavalier disregard in acknowledging and dealing with a pandemic.

Brazil has so far registered 46 deaths due to coronavirus, with 12 deaths recorded on Tuesday itself. The cases have risen from 1891 to 2201 as per the government figures. However, if the evidence from the countries it has affected so far is to be considered, if sufficient measures are not put in place, it can lead to an exponential upsurge in the cases and greater chances of community transmission, making it all the more difficult for the country to control the situation.

In addition, Brazil’s economic prospects amid the pandemic are not very bright. According to data, consumer confidence has fallen to a three-year low in March and retail sales in January tanked at the steepest rate in over a year, illustrating that the consumer spending was already very weak even before the coronavirus outbreak hit the Brazilian shores.

The slowdown is all set to exacerbate as Brazilian city Sao Paulo began a two-week lockdown on Tuesday. However, if stringent measures are not imposed now, the pandemic has a potential of inflicting irreparable and devastating impact on the lives of Brazilians as evidenced in the contagion’s deadly run in Italy which has so far witnessed 6800 deaths and a total collapse of the public health system.

Italy has been under complete lockdown since March 9, 2020. The steady rise in the spread of the contagion in Spain has also forced the European country to impose drastic measures and curtail individual liberties in the face of lethal crisis. Witnessing Italy’s worsening situation, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom too followed the suit and ordered a mandatory lockdown of their countries barring the sale of essential items to combat the Wuhan coronavirus. India, too announced sweeping lockdown of the entire country for 21 days- the most severe step taken anywhere in the war against the coronavirus.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jamia professor who said he failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting CAA now says his tweet was a ‘parody’

OpIndia Staff -
Assistant Professor at Jamia Millia Islamia, Dr Abrar Ahmad had earlier tweeted claiming he had failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting Citizenship Amednment Act
Read more
News Reports

Union Government to provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice at Rs 3 per kg to 80 crore people for the next 3...

OpIndia Staff -
People below the poverty line across the country will be given wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg for 3 months
Read more
News Reports

‘If it can hit me, it can hit anyone’: ‘Contagion’ movie’s medical adviser Dr Ian Lipkin on contracting Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical adviser of Contagion, a Hollywood movie on a worldwide pandemic caused by a virus, has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flipkart to resume delivery of food items and essential products, Big Basket to start operating in few cities

OpIndia Staff -
Big Basket listed as essential service in 10 cities and started delivering there, Flipkart resumes delivery of grocery during Lockdown
Read more
News Reports

1 crore BJP workers to provide meals to 5 crore poor people during Coronavirus lockdown in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the meeting, Nadda called upon BJP workers to ensure that one crore of them feed five poor persons each during India Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

First phase of census and NPR update postponed due to nationwide lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Census and NPR exercise requires the enumerators to visit every household, which is not possible in the prevailing situation
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslims students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Editor's picks

A doctor​ from Rohtak spreads panic regarding masks and PPEs, Rahul Gandhi furthers the narrative: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
One Dr. Kamna Kakkar, a doctor at PGIMS, Rohtak claimed that doctors were not being provided with N95 masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,065FansLike
261,390FollowersFollow
205,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com