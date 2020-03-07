Saturday, March 7, 2020
Delhi police detain Tarik Rizwi, Liaqat and Riyasat in connection with Delhi riots, interrogating one for hiding murder accused Tahir Hussain

Earlier in the day, the Delhi police apprehended an accused named Shahnawaz involved in the gruesome murder of 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi.

OpIndia Staff
New Delhi: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (C) leaves from Sunlight Police Station to produce at Karkardooma Court, in New Delhi, Friday, March 6, 2020. Hussain is accused of being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma (26), who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit area. (PTI Photo)(PTI06-03-2020_000185B)
Delhi police investigating the anti-Hindu Delhi riots have detained three persons namely, Tarik Rizwi, Liaqat and Riyasat. The police are now interrogating one of them for hiding suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain who was recently arrested for the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma.

Liaqat and Riyasat were involved in the riots in North East Delhi, while Tariq had given shelter to Tahir Hussain when he was hiding from police, according to sources.

The AAP leader has emerged as the key figure in the Northeast Delhi riots which have claimed that the lives of 53 people and left innumerably injured.

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain rose to fame after a video of his house from where Muslim mob indiscriminately hurled bricks and Molotovs went viral. Several other videos and eyewitnesses account corroborated that Hussain’s bungalow was used by a riotous mob to unleash their carnage during the recent spate of violence in North East Delhi.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that the Intelligence Bureau sleuth Ankit Sharma was dragged by a murderous mob housed inside Tahir’s bungalow. Sharma’s badly battered body was later found abandoned in a ditch in Chand bagh. Tahir Hussain is considered as a prime suspect in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

Moreover, after Tahir Hussain emerged as one of the kingpins behind the riots in Delhi, now his links with anti-CAA protests have emerged. His neighbours have now come forward to reveal that the AAP leader was not only instrumental in orchestrating riots in Delhi but was equally involved in steering the Shaheen Bagh ‘protest’ which was actually a hub of Islamic supremacists and rabid anti-CAA demonstrators who harboured hatred against those who did not conform to their worldview about the new citizenship law.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi police apprehended an accused named Shahnawaz involved in the gruesome murder of 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi on February 24 during the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. His mutilated body was later discovered at Anil Sweet House in Brijpuri on February 26.

At least 42 people were killed and more than 200 people were injured in the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. The violence that was unleashed on the streets by radical Muslim mobs, fuelled by the contentious objective of Khilafat 2.0 have caused significant damage to personal and public property. They blew up houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and opened fire on local people and police personnel.

