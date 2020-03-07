Saturday, March 7, 2020
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

Dilbar Singh Negi was burnt alive by a Muslim mob of rioters after his limbs being cut off with a sword. The rioters, after cutting his hands and feet, threw the rest of his body into the burning fire.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off
Delhi anti-Hindu riots
The Delhi police have apprehended an accused named Shahnawaz involved in the gruesome murder of 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi on February 24 during the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. His mutilated body was later discovered at Anil Sweet House in Brijpuri on February 26.

Dilbar Singh Negi was burnt alive by a Muslim mob of rioters after his limbs being cut off with a sword. The rioters, after cutting his hands and feet, threw the rest of his body into the burning fire.

The incident was first reported by Opindia, when the relatives of Dalbir, the deceased, contacted us and reported the horrific accident. He came to Delhi just 6 months ago from  Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. He used to work at a sweet shop located in Shiv Vihar. he Uttarakhand government has announced financial assistance of five lakh rupees to the family of the deceased.

His close aide Shyam Singh told Opindia that some rioters entered the Shahdara area on the evening of 23 February. The rioters made Negi their first target. They cut off his arms and legs. Then, they burnt his body in a nearby shop. He was accompanied by his two other companions in the building who managed to escape from there.

Read: Islamists chopped his limbs, burnt him alive: Dilwar Singh’s family narrates horror of Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots

On February 26, when the shop owner Anil Pal reached the spot to know the condition of his shop with the police, he found the body of the deceased Negi near the stairway on the second floor. We can assume that he was trying to jump from the building after seeing the rioters.

At least 42 people were killed and more than 200 people were injured in the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. The violence that was unleashed on the streets by radical Muslim mobs, fuelled by the contentious objective of Khilafat 2.0 have caused significant damage to personal and public property. They blew up houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and opened fire on local people and police personnel.

