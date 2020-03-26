Thursday, March 26, 2020
Korean series, Kannada magazine, novels and ‘psychic’ warnings: Here are the coronavirus ‘predictions’ going viral on social media

The show depicts a virus that had been manipulated to kill 90% of humanity. "Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 per cent," a character on the show explains to another person while comparing the coronavirus to MERS, adding that it has an incubation period between two to 14 days.

OpIndia Staff

Korean show 'My Secret Terrius' had 'predicted' coronavirus outbreak?
Screengrabs from the Netflix show 'My Secret Terrius' are going viral on social media, image via Express.co.uk
Netizens have taken aback after it has been revealed that a Korean series named ‘My Secret Terrius’ had appeared to predict the coronavirus pandemic back in 2018.

As most of the world has been staying at home since an unprecedented lockdown was enforced to fight the Chinese COVID-19 pandemic, many have found themselves binge-watching the Korean series. In the 10th episode, there has been a reference to the Chinese virus epidemic, which has now shocked the viewers.

In a specific scene in the series, a doctor is seen in a hospital informing an individual that their accompanying dying patient has been infected with a mutant strain of coronavirus, one which she explains is more dangerous than the previously known strains – 2002’s SARS and 2012’s MERS diseases.

The show depicts a virus that had been manipulated to kill 90% of humanity. “Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90 per cent,” a character on the show explains to another person while comparing the coronavirus to MERS, adding that it has an incubation period between two to 14 days.

“The virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed,” she added.

In the series, she states that there’s no cure available, with a later scene reportedly showing a class of children being taught how to wash their hands properly to avoid the spread of the virus.

There have been several instances of people predicting the Chinese pandemic much before it spread across the world. An Astrologer named Acharya Vinod Kumar in an Instagram post had predicted that coronavirus will end in India between September and November. Reiterating the idea that the virus cannot survive hot weather, the astrologer said that it will end as summer starts in India.

Similarly, in a novel was written by Dean Koontz – ‘The Eyes of Darkness’, an alleged ‘prediction’ of a coronavirus. There is a passage in the book that implies the creation of a deadly virus known as Wuhan-400 in a Biolab in China, which is named after the place it was originated. Though the theories of te current coronavirus being a bioweapon have been largely debunked, the reference to Wuhan and a Chinese originated virus had grabbed widespread social media attention.

Image via MSN.com

Seven years ago, a man on Twitter had ‘warned’ the world about Coronavirus. Marco had exactly predicted that the coronavirus was going to hit humanity. In a 2013 tweet, Marco had tweeted saying ‘Coronavirus.. It’s coming.”

Astonishingly, an Indian – AS KVS Sharma, a scientist from Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), had also written about the coronavirus way back in 1989 and had also mentioned the name of the virus around 31 years ago, in an article, that appeared in a Kannada magazine ‘Taranga’.

Image Source: Deccan Herald

The article under the heading ‘Negadi – Nagabedi’, with byline Kollegal Sharma, appeared in the magazine in the year 1989. The article was about the common cold, where the name of coronavirus has been mentioned.

Similarly, another prediction from the book of American author Sylvia Browne, who claimed to be a psychic has also been doing rounds. In her book, Browne had ‘predicted’ that in 2020, a pneumonia-like illness will infect a large population around the world.

Sylvia Browne’s book, image via News 18

Chinese Coronavirus is a broad term that pertains to a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections. These can range from the common cold to more serious diseases, while COVID-19 is the disease caused by a new coronavirus. The pandemic has now infected over 400,000 people worldwide, killing over 21,000 of them.

