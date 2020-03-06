Friday, March 6, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi riots: Naresh Saini breathes his last after being shot at from a mob of 400-500 rioters wanting to desecrate a Hindu temple
CrimeNews Reports

Delhi riots: Naresh Saini breathes his last after being shot at from a mob of 400-500 rioters wanting to desecrate a Hindu temple

Naresh was so severely injured from the bullet that he remained in an unconscious state until his death

OpIndia Staff
Naresh Saini sustained bullet wound after confronting a mob of 400-500 mobsters wanting to desecrate a Hindu temple
Naresh Saini(left), victim of anti-Hindu riots in Delhi
Engagements275

Neighbourhood in the northeast part of Delhi was racked with anti-Hindu riots as violent Muslim mob went on a rampage against the Hindus in the last week February. Many innocent people fell victim to the Muslim onslaught who were killed only because they did not profess the same faith as their assailants. One of those victims was Naresh Saini. Brought in a badly battered state at the GTB hospital, Saini put up a courageous fight with his injuries for several excruciating days in the ICU ward of the hospital before giving in to his injuries on March 4.

Naresh Saini, who lived on street number 1 of Brahmapuri area, was caught amidst the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi when he came out of his home to lend himself in safeguarding the nearby Hindu temple which had just come under attack from the ferocious Muslim mob. Naresh, along with other conscientious Hindus living on the same street came out at around 4:30 in the morning when they came to know that a legion of rabid Muslims has swarmed the region with the ulterior motive of taking down the nearby Hindu temple.

According to Naresh’s family, when he sprinted from their residence towards the temple, a mob of 400-500 frenzied people approached from ahead and shot a bullet at Naresh, grievously injuring him. Naresh was so severely injured from the bullet that he remained in an unconscious state until his death. He was also taken to GTB Hospital, where he was admitted in the ICU before he breathed his last on March 4, 2020.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The family of Naresh says that their son was unarmed at the time when the riotous mob attacked him. They added that Naresh had gone out to defend the Hindu temple from being vandalised by the mobsters but they had no inkling that the mob would wreak havoc on the family.

The anti-Hindu riots in Delhi have taken a huge toll, especially on beleaguered Hindus, who found themselves surrounded by murderous mobs baying for their blood and attacking their places of worship. In addition to Naresh’s heartrending tale of sacrifice, there are other agonising stories as well where innocent Hindus were killed by the bloodthirsty mob. In Gokulpuri, Nitin, just 15 years old, was brutally hacked to death. Another Hindu, Alok Tiwari, who had just gone out of his house for a leisurely stroll, was mortally wounded by the mob and abandoned to die. Another victim, Dilbar Singh Negi, suffered the most horrifying fate. On the 24th of February, when the violence erupted in Delhi, the same evening, a 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi was set ablaze by a mob of rioters after having his limbs severed by a sword.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

He had gone to talk to an all-women group, they took his helmet off and attacked him: Wife of DCP injured during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Pooja Sharma, the wife of injured Delhi cop DCP Amit Sharma said that she was pained to see visuals of women attacking her husband during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain gives exclusive statement to The Wire, claims innocence, peddles victimhood over his religion

The Wire huddles up to defend Ankit Sharma’s murder accused Tahir Hussain, provides platform for him to claim innocence

OpIndia Staff -

Video surfaces where rioters, including women, pelt stones, attack Delhi Police, killing constable Ratan Lal as he tried to save DCP Amit Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Shahrukh arrested on February 3

Arrested Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh associated with a notorious gang, parents are drug peddlers

OpIndia Staff -
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused

Yogiraj: UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address, asks to pay up penalty within a month

OpIndia Staff -

After filing petition in Supreme Court, ‘activist’ Harsh Mander packs up and flies off to US as his ‘justice on the streets’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,612FansLike
247,356FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com