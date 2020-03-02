The Delhi anti-Hindu riots have raged on for the past few days as Islamist mobs had taken over the streets of Delhi. What started as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which expedites citizenship to persecuted minorities of neighbouring Islamic Nations, turned into full scare anti-Hindu riots soon. One of the areas affected by the rampant riots was Golkulpuri in East Delhi.

From Golkulpuri emerges the story of the youngest victim of the anti-Hindu riots so far. 15-year-old Hindu boy called Nitin Kumar has lost his life in the riots.

As per reports, his father said that Nitin had gone out of the house at about 2:30 PM to on Wednesday (26th February) to buy some chowmien for himself. At this point of time, his father said, the riots had not started in the area of Gokulpuri.

“The place where you buy chowmein from is barely 100 feet from our house in Gokalpuri. The lane where we live had not seen violence till then, but the neighbours told us that things suddenly turned violent when Nitin stepped out. We don’t know what exactly happened but people told us that there were stone pelting and firing, and a tear gas shell was lobbed there,” he said according to a report in The Indian Express.

It is after 30 minutes that things started to get out of hands. Nitin’s father received a call that informed him that Nitin was untraceable. Efforts to find him were becoming futile, and he was then informed by some locals that he had been taken to the hospital.

When class 8 student Nitin reached the hospital, he was reportedly breathing but after being hit on the head, presumably by the stone pelting, the doctors could not revive him and the 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries. The hospital authorities handed over Nitin Kumar’s body to his family on Saturday.

The Delhi anti-Hindu riots have thrown up several horror stories of how Muslim mobs went on a rampage, killing several Hindus. One of the most horrific tales that emerged was of a young officer of the Intelligence Bureau, Ankit Lal, who was dragged by an Islamist mob, allegedly at the behest of AAP leader Tahir Hussain and was then brutally tortured and murdered.

According to the autopsy report, Ankit Sharma was stabbed multiple times and had signs of torture on his body. His remains were recovered from a drain later. In another horrific murder, Dilbar Singh Negi’s hands and legs were chopped off before he was burnt alive by an Islamist mob.