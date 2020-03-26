As the scourge of novel coronavirus grips India, several companies from across sectors, as well as many organisations, have come forward to extend assistance to the government in their fight against the Covid-19. Like many others, the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna has donated Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund for fighting Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The Trust’s secretary Acharya Kishore Kunal said: “Our main motive is to strengthen the government’s plan to recover from the catastrophe and provide food to the poor people.”

Mahavir Temple Trust deposits Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund for fighting Covid-19 pandemic in the state, Courtesy: Jagran

Notably, this is the same trust which had announced in November last year that it would donate Rs 10 crore to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “We have already allocated Rs 10 crore on behalf of the Mahavir temple Nyas in Patna to be donated to build Ram temple in Ayodhya. Once the construction of the temple begins in Ayodhya, we will donate Rs 10 crore”, Acharya Kishore Kunal had said.

Meanwhile, Bihar LJP President and MP Prince Raj also donated Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund for protection from coronavirus. In a letter to the Samastipur district administration, Raj wrote that this fund might be used in purchasing sanitizers, masks and other medical kits for coronavirus-affected patients.

As India grapples to contain the deadly Covid-19, many business houses have also extended assistance to the government in their fight against the Covid-19. Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group and Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal have pledged their support amidst the unprecedented crisis that has triggered widespread lockdowns across many parts of the country.

Besides undertaking a slew of measures to shore up India’s battle against the Covid-19, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance had also announced initial support of Rs 5 crores to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat coronavirus spread. It also announced that it has set up India’s first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, not only offered resorts under Mahindra Holidays as temporary care facilities for the patients, but he also claimed that his group’s project team would stand ready to assist the government and Army to help set up care facilities and that Mahindra Foundation will be setting aside a fund to help the worst-hit tide over the current crisis.

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has pledged an amount of Rs 100 crores to fight the pandemic of coronavirus that has hit the nation.

Yesterday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) decided that 1 crore party workers are going to provide meals to 5 poor people each (5 crore poor people) during the India-wide lockdown. The decision had been taken after reports emerged that during the lockdown which came into force from 12 AM of the intervening night between 24th and 25th March, several poor people of the country were going hungry.

As of now, India has recovered 649 positive cases in COVID19 and 13 people have died till now. States across the country have announced stringent lockdown to curb the further spread of the disease which threatens to overwhelm the nation’s public health system.