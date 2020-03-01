Sunday, March 1, 2020
Radical Islamist organisation PFI comes in defence of Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain, plays the usual victim card

The PFI has squarely blamed the Centre for the violence in Delhi and also hit out at the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for suspending Tahir Hussain

OpIndia Staff
On Saturday, the radical Islamist organisation, the Popular Front of India (PFI) came out in support of the AAP leader Tahir Hussain and claimed that he had been a victim of “vicious politics”. The PFI has squarely blamed the Centre for the violence in Delhi and also hit out at the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for suspending Tahir Hussain.

The role of Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi has now been under scanner.

Eyewitness accounts have revealed that Ankit Sharma was lynched to death by a Muslim mob. Journalist Rahul Pandita managed to get hold of multiple eyewitnesses who saw the young officer being dragged inside Tahir Hussain’s house by an enraged mob before his dead body was found lying in a drain.

The unruly Muslim mob perched on the top of Hussain’s building wildly flung bricks and petrol bombs at the opposite street, in order to attack a Shiv temple located there. A building adjoining to the temple was burnt down by the rampaging mob. The incessant attack on the temple structure had rendered the entire edifice rickety and tottering, on the verge of collapse. Following the riots, media teams that had visited Tahir Hussain’s house had found stones and bricks, petrol bombs, acid packs etc lying on the roof.

Now, another horrific tale of the Muslim brutality inflicted upon the Hindus from Tahir Hussain’s bungalow has come to the fore. Muslims who lived for years intertwined with Hindu families in Moonga Nagar suddenly started baying for their blood. In one such incident, Muslim residents of the region did not even spare a wedding house whose Hindu women used to address neighbourhood Muslim men as “Bhaijaan” and greet them with a “salam”.

Tahir Hussain has gone missing soon after the FIR was registered against him for his direct involvement in the murder of Ankit Sharma, on the complaint of Ankit’s family. The Delhi police had filed a case against the AAP leader under Section 302(a) Murder, in the Dayalpur police station of Delhi.

Nevertheless, the usual suspects came to his defence to absolve him of any wrongdoing. AAP social media head Ankit Lal shared a video wherein Tahir Hussain claimed that he was rescued by the cops after his house came under seize on February 24. Netizens were quick to point out a February 25 video wherein he was seen wearing the same dress and holding a stick in hand. ‘Eminent intellectual’ Javed Akhtar concluded that the religious identity of Tahir Hussain might have been a factor in the police crackdown against him.

Earlier, a report of UP State Intelligence has revealed the role of Bhim Army and PFI in orchestrating simultaneous violence in Aligarh and Delhi.

