A day after FIR registered in Delhi Anti-Hindu riots, murder accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain goes missing: Report

A day after Delhi police registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain for his involvement in the murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma and for instigating anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, the controversial AAP corporator is now absconding fearing action by the Delhi police.

According to Times Now report, AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain has gone missing soon after the AAP has suspended him for his direct involvement in the murder of Ankit Sharma. The Delhi police had filed a case against the AAP leader under Section 302(a) Murder, in the Dayalpur police station of Delhi.

#Breaking | Suspended AAP Councillor @tahirhussainaap goes missing, a day after an FIR was filed against him. pic.twitter.com/KDilOmUZsG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 28, 2020

On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party after he was named in a murder FIR. However, controversial AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, who himself is an accused of instigating riots in Delhi, had jumped into the rescue of murder accused Tahir Hussain by not only calling him ‘innocent’ but also put the blame on the BJP claiming that the saffron party was doing this to malign AAP.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The role of Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma and also inciting riots in the Delhi has now been under scanner.

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst anti-Hindu riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The Muslim mob had thrown his body into a drain.

The family of the deceased Ankit Sharma had accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his Muslim mob of dragging their son and brutally murdering him.

A day after Sharma’s family alleged his role in the riots and his murder, many crates of petrol bombs and stones have been found on the rooftop of the AAP leader.

Addition to that, in the anti-Hindu riots that erupted in North East Delhi earlier this week, AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main kingpins. Videos have emerged which show hundreds of people throwing stones, petrol bombs from the roof of his building. Other videos show Tahir Hussain himself supervising the stone and petrol bomb pelting from his building, with a lathi in his hand.