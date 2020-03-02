Actor Tusshar Kapoor today took to Twitter to caution against one-sided reportage of anti-Hindu riots in New Delhi in the international media.

Appalling to see so much fake one sided news about my country in the international media! Now one wonders whether stuff said about truly authoritarian regimes like North Korea was ever true! #indiaisunited #delhiriots #peace — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) March 2, 2020

Kapoor said he was appalled at the fake one-sided news reportage about India in the international publications. However, soon after his tweet, the ‘liberals’ attacked him for urging to everyone to be little cautious about spreading fake news and false narrative. Actor Sanjay Khan’s daughter Farah Khan Ali insinuated that people are dying due to ‘incitement’ by political parties.

Ppl dying in riots due 2 incitation is NOT Fake news Tushar.Time 2 wake up & smell d coffee beans. U cant b 1 sided when lives have been lost.Saying this bec I know u personally &know u have a heart of gold. R country currently is undergoing horrible times. Choose right ovr wrong https://t.co/EnXONr6iFu — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) March 2, 2020

She then accused BJP MP Anurag Thakur of instigating riots.

Tushar, ironically politicians like Anurag Thakur from yr fav pol party who incited ppl are speaking of the riots in Delhi &saying that d pplwho started the carnage should be arrested. Is he lying about it also. Are u saying that NO one died? Are u saying no riots took place? https://t.co/I9BKxRn8K7 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) March 2, 2020

This despite the fact that petrol bombs, slings and other incriminating evidence was found on the roof of apartment owned by Aam Aadmi Party corporator Tahir Hussain. He has also been accused by the family members of IB official Ankit Sharma who was brutally murdered. Sharma’s body was found in a drain last week.

Farah Khan Ali is the same Bollywood popcorn who retweeted ex-Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor’s tweet referring to Kashmir as ‘India occupied Jammu-and-Kashmir’. Many may have never heard of her, but everyone knows Hrithik Roshan. Farah is Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan’s sister. She is also the daughter of Sanjay Khan who played the role of Tipu Sultan in popular television series in the early 1990s.

However, the Islamists didn’t stop at that. Some even cast aspersions that Kapoor was urging everyone to have some restrain and not get carried away, like any normal person would, for a ‘national award’ or the ‘Padma Bhushan’. Or maybe because he just wants to contest some election some day.

National award or Padma Bhushan? Or maybe a ticket? 🤔 https://t.co/qwovtGFeov — Sania Ahmad (@SaniaAhmad1111) March 2, 2020

Because normally, people have zero motivation to be rational. He was also immediately named a ‘junior propagandist’.

New recruit by BJP !

Designation : Junior Propagandist. https://t.co/thZ9zQAUfV — MujahidBilli ‏أم القط (@hazratbilli) March 2, 2020

Do note that Kapoor is neither denying the violence nor is he giving names of any political party. All he is doing is urging people to have some restrain and not indulge in fake or one-sided news.

And he was attacked personally.

Father is a sexual predator

Sister is a Sanghan cheerleader

Brother is a Bhakt https://t.co/GMoPZTDth5 — Liberal Mantri (@LiberalMantri) March 2, 2020

Kapoor is son of veteran Bollywood actor Jitendra and brother of television soap opera queen Ekta Kapoor. All Tusshar Kapoor did this morning was express an opinion.

This attack on Kapoor comes a day after a journalist revealed how he was offered USD 1500 for a 1000 word article on Delhi riots and reporting the same on religious lines coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s visit. Recently, Wall Street Journal had misquoted murdered IB official Ankit Sharma’s brother. In its report WSJ claimed that the young IB officer was murdered by a mob of shouting “Jai Shri Ram”.

According to the WSJ article, it was the frenzied Hindu mob who were responsible for carrying out the ghastly murder of Ankit Sharma. However, Ankit’s family has been consistent in their statements that their boy was dragged by a Muslim mob that had come from Tahir Hussain’s house. Multiple eyewitnesses had corroborated that Sharma was dragged by an enraged Muslim mob from inside the house of AAP leader Mohammad Tahir Hussain and subsequently killed by them. Sharma, having stabbed hundreds of times with his intestines pulled out, was found dead and abandoned inside a ditch in Chand Bagh neighbourhood.

Clearly, Tusshar Kapoor’s fears are not unfounded.