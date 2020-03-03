United Nations asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine

In a bid to seek a peaceful resolution in the prolonged conflict between Israel and Palestine, the United Nations is now considering to rope in India to try and resolve the same. Earlier this month, a delegation of the United Nations on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People(CEIRPP) met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior officials in the ministry.

The United Nations delegation included UN Ambassadors and Representatives of Senegal(Committee Chair); and the State of Palestine(Committee Observer). Since India has good relations with both Israel and Palestine, the delegation sought to engage India to play a more proactive role in the settling of the question.

As per the official statement released, the UN group pursues to focus on the diplomatic and political support of India for a peaceful solution on the conflict between Palestine and Israel, and engaging Indian counterparts on synergies in capacity building for staff and institutions of the State of Palestine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in the year 2017. The standalone visit to Israel raised many eyebrows on the topic of India-Palestine relations but those were also faded when Modi went to Palestine in February 2018.