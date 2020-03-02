Monday, March 2, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Hindus in forced to sell properties fearing for their lives after Aligarh violence by Muslim mobs
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Hindus in forced to sell properties fearing for their lives after Aligarh violence by Muslim mobs

On February 24, violent mobs, with groups of Muslim women actively participating, went on a rampage in Uparkot, Turkman gate and Baniyapada areas. Three Hindu temples have been attacked by the violent Muslim mob during the Aligarh riots.

OpIndia Staff
Aligarh: Hindus forced to sell houses due to violence by Muslim mobs
The writing on the wall "Ya ghar bikau hai" (Photo Credits: The Times of India)
Engagements416

Following the terror unleashed by radical Mulsim mobs during the Aligarh riots of February 23, several Hindu families in the Muslim-dominated area of Babri Mandi area have been forced to sell their houses.

According to a Times of India report, signs that read, “Yeh Ghar Bikau hai” (This house is up for sale) have propped up outside the homes of people belonging to the Hindu community. Threatened about their safety during incidents of communal violence, the Hindus have expressed the desire to shift to ‘safer localities’.

A local resident, Neha Agarwal has stated, “Whenever some communal violence occurs in any part of the city, this area is primarily affected as it is Muslim dominated. Another resident by the name of Dwarka Prasad revealed how the Muslim residents engage in hooliganism under the garb of ANti-CAA protests. Prasad too wanted to sell his property and move out.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Anti-CAA riots in Aligarh and Delhi linked, PFI and Bhim Army and their phone records and more under scanner: Here are the details

Sharada Devi was hurt after she fell on the ground, following a collision with men who were chased by the cops. The elderly woman recounted that communal tensions had been the way of life in Aligarh but lately, they have turned violent. Sharada Devi concluded, “It is not good for people who reside in the city peacefully.”

On February 24, violent mobs, with groups of Muslim women actively participating, went on a rampage in Uparkot, Turkman gate and Baniyapada areas. Three Hindu temples have been attacked by the violent Muslim mob during the Aligarh riots. They jammed roads and halted traffics in Charkhabalan area too. Commuters and shop keepers in these areas were attacked too.

Earlier, the police had issued prohibitory notices to 4000 people, including 2000 ‘anti-social elements’ and remaining under section 107/116 of the CrPC on Thursday. The cops had warned the said people of severe action if tensions arose in the city. Moreover, 100 arms license holders were cautioned to refrain from participating in Anti-CAA agitation held in Shahjamal, Jamalpur and Jeevangarh.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Aligarh riots, Aligarh news, Aligarh

Big Story

Watch: Delhi riots pre-planned? Umar Khalid seen inciting people to take to the streets against Modi govt while Trump visits

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mobs had unleashed violence and arson on the streets of Delhi on February 24
A video has surfaced, where JNU's 'Tukde Tukde' gang activist Umar Khalid is seen inciting people to take to the street and 'fight against the ruling party' on February 24.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -

Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wonder whether NDTV Journalist has a "Laden doll" on his desk

Is this an Osama Bin Laden’s doll on the table of NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som? Netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Dilwar Singh was allegedly murdered by a mob in Shahdara

Limbs chopped, thrown into fire like a piece of meat: Video of Delhi anti-Hindu Delhi riot victim Dilbar Negi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

After Ravish Kumar changed Mohammad Shahrukh to Anurag Mishra, the Hindu man has started receiving threats

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

Leftist Amulya Leona reveals she is a paid protestor, tells police that anti-CAA protest organisers pay her expenses and prepare her speeches

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,300FansLike
243,050FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com