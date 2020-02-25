Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home Crime Anti-CAA riots in several areas of Aligarh, attack on Hindu temples and police vehicles, internet snapped: Report
CrimeNews Reports

Anti-CAA riots in several areas of Aligarh, attack on Hindu temples and police vehicles, internet snapped: Report

Aligarh DM Chandrabhushan Singh had stated that women students from AMU were also behind the violence and stone-pelting incidents. The police are reportedly trying to ascertain their identities.

OpIndia Staff
Anti-CAA Muslim mob goes on a rampage in Aligarh, pelts stones, halts traffic
Anti-CAA mob attacks police vehicles, pelts stones at hindu temples in Aligarh, image via ANI
Engagements746

On Monday, several areas in Aligarh, UP witnesses violence by anti-CAA Muslim mobs. As per reports, violent mobs, with groups of Muslim women actively participating, went on a rampage in Uparkot, Turkman gate and Baniyapada areas.

As per reports, three Hindu temples have been attacked by the violent Muslim mob. The Muslim mob had jammed roads and halted traffics in Charkhabalan area too. Commuters and shop keepers in these areas were attacked too. Despite police presence, the mob allegedly kept on rioting and halting traffic from the morning till late afternoon on Sunday.

As per an ANI report, the anti-CAA Muslim mob had pelted stones at police personnel, attacked police vehicles and had even set a transformer on fire near the Jama Masjid, Aligarh. Police had to finally resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the protestors.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Aligarh DM Chandrabhushan Singh had stated that women students from AMU were also behind the violence and stone-pelting incidents. The police are reportedly trying to ascertain their identities. Internet services had been suspended in the area.

Reports have stated that despite an anti-CAA protest going on in Shajmahal’s Eidgah area since weeks, many Muslim groups had held tried to block roads and halt traffic in several other areas, including Uparkot. Muslim men were seen shielding gangs of Muslim women with children with them as they shouted slogans and blocked roads.

As per a Jagran report, the Muslim mob started spilling out from Shajmahal protest venue and gradually spread to Charkhabalan and Khatikan chowk areas. Despite police presence, the Muslim mob kept on protesting as they were in large numbers. They had reportedly attacked Hindu localities and even pelted stones at a Devi temple. Locals have stated that the Muslim mob was raising provocative slogans and had pelted stones on Hindu temples.

The Muslim mob, led mostly by women, had allegedly started pelting stones at police vehicles after a rumour that a Muslim youth has been arrested and is being taken to the police station.

Aligarh police had reportedly kept an eye on the violent rioters via drones. Many locals have complained that the anti-CAA mob is getting bolder by the day due to lack of severe action by the police.

Over a dozen people were reportedly injured following Sunday’s violence, including two policemen. The Bhim Army had joined the march by thousands of anti-CAA protestors when they were stopped by the police and RAF.

As per reports, the UP police have booked over 300 people, including 40 named culprits for Sunday’s violence. Cases have been lodged at Delhi gate, Civil Lines and City Kotwali police stations.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Aligarh news, Aligarh video, Uttar Pradesh news

Big Story

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested
The shooter during the anti-CAA Delhi riots by Islamists, identified as Shahrukh, has now been arrested. 
Read more

Don't miss these

From ‘protestor’ to ‘appears to be a gun’, read how media whitewashed gun-wielding Delhi rioter Mohammad Shahrukh

OpIndia Staff -
Times of India print edition watered down the anti-CAA riots in national capital that took place yesterday and referred to one of the rioters who shot at Delhi Police as a 'protestor'. TOI caption reads how 'a protestor' Mohammed Shahrukh 'threatens' a policeman with a gun at Jafrabad. It does not mention that he fired 8 rounds at Delhi Policeman. India TV, too, referred to rioter Mohammad Shahrukh as 'protestor'. The Wire went a step ahead and reported that the gun in rioter Mohammad Shahrukh hand 'appears to be a gun'. One wonders whether The Wire thinks the bullets were fired by...

“Dalits gang-raped and killed Muslims in 2002”: Ex-Indian Express journalist hates on Dalits, says ‘Muslims owe them nothing’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets welcoming First Lady Melania Trump to Delhi school visit, gets attacked by ‘liberals’

Anti-CAA rioters wanted to internationalize the issue, like Pakistan wants with Kashmir

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

Load more

Most read articles recently

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint trie to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

Man who opened fire at police during Delhi riots identified as Shahrukh: Here is how The Quint tried to hide his identity and affiliation to Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Man heard saying 'Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain' in video of Delhi violence

Watch: Man heard saying ‘Hindu ki gaadi jala di, Hindu ki dukanein jala rahe hain’ in video of Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Congress mouthpieces derides India, PM Modi and Donald Trump ahead of historic meet

Congress mouthpiece National Herald calls India a ‘shit-hole’ while firing from Trump’s shoulder in an article filled with lies and propaganda

Editorial Desk -

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfollows ‘journalists’, Bollywood entertainers, radio jockeys over criticism during Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia 'students' to protest against 'police brutality' in Delhi

After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia ‘students’ to protest against ‘police brutality’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
From Hussain Haidry to Sharjeel Imam, What anti-CAA protests revealed

What anti-CAA protests revealed: It’s not the ‘puncturewala’ but the ‘IIT-IIM wala’ that Hindus need to be wary of

K Bhattacharjee -

Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -
After stones become wallets, orange crates become Bhagwa flags

As Muslim rioters go on rampage, open fire at police in Delhi’s Jaffrabad area, liberals insinuate ‘Bhagwa terror’: Here’s how it’s misleading

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

Shahrukh, the Islamist who fired 8 rounds at police during anti-CAA riots in Delhi arrested

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,584FansLike
237,330FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com