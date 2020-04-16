Delhi Police special cell has issued notice to 50 members of the Jamia coordination committee for their alleged connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi that had claimed the lives of 53 people and had left, over 400 injured, reports The New Indian Express.

Most of the people, who have been served notice are students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, former office bearers of Congress’ students union, National Student Union of India (NSUI), members of Left parties, far left ‘activist’ group Pinjra Tod and also students of the open school of Delhi university.

Some of the people who have now been sent notices by the special cell to appear before it were earlier issued notice in March by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of crime branch.

The notice served by Delhi police special cell

The notice read: “You are hereby directed through the notice that you have to join investigation in the above mentioned before the undersigned at the office of NDR/special cell Lodi Colony, New Delhi on March 20, failing which legal action will be taken against you.” Moreover according to the notice served, an FIR was registered against the accused on March 6 under various sections of IPC for homicide, attempt to murder and murder.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur said, “So far, we have issued notice to some of them in relation with northeast Delhi riots and not Jamia incident.” He, however, refused to reveal the number of persons (Jamia and JCC) who have been issued notice. “We are investigating the case and people are being asked to co-operate,” he added.

Earlier arrests in Delhi anti-Hindu riots:

Recently, Delhi Police issued notice to six persons (all of them member of the JCC), in connection with northeast Delhi riots and CAA protest and Jamia incidents took place in December 2019.

Out of these six, the police had arrested two student leaders of Jamia Millia Islamia University in connection with protests and subsequent violence. While the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) core member and media coordinator Safoora Zargar, was arrested on April 11 for her role in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots another member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, Meeran Haider was arrested on the 2nd of April in connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi.

The other students who has been issued notice recently are Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Imran Chaudhary, member of NSUI and Areeb.

“Instead of using the entire police force for ensuring proper enforcement of the lockdown, the government is busy playing politics with students. The police are doing this now as they know that it is not possible for students to unite or help their colleagues and arrange legal help,” said Lokesh Chugh, National Media-in-charge of NSUI.

Home Ministry’s intervention to expedite investigation:

Home Minister Amit Shah had recently directed police to ensure probe into Delhi anti-Hindu riot is not hindered amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

A message was conveyed to all investigation teams to resume the probe and make arrests. According to a report by Jagran, 802 arrests have been made so far. The crime branch, probing 42 murder cases, has made 182 arrests, while the Northeast district police have arrested 620 people in connection with the riots. Out of the 182 arrested, 50 were nabbed during the lockdown.

Police said teams have been told to take precautions before making any arrest or carrying out a raid, and that personal protective equipment kits have been provided to them.

Delhi anti-Hindu riots:

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital had witnessed horrific violence. The anti-CAA riots turned communal in Delhi resulting in severe violence on the streets. The anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the streets of Delhi have resulted in deaths of around 47 persons and more than 220 people sustained injuries in the violence that started on Sunday.