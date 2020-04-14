Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Amit Shah directs police to ensure probe into Delhi anti-Hindu riot is not hindered amidst Coronavirus pandemic: Report
News Reports
Updated:

Amit Shah directs police to ensure probe into Delhi anti-Hindu riot is not hindered amidst Coronavirus pandemic: Report

The MHA directive came after some teams of the Crime Branch, following the lockdown orders in view of the coronavirus outbreak, started working from home and stopped visiting Delhi's riot-hit Northeast district

OpIndia Staff

Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots: Amit Shah holds chairs security meeting
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credits: NDTV)
193

The probe into the deadly Delhi anti-Hindu riots, which raged on in the last week of February this year by Islamist mobs, leaving at least 50 people dead, including Delhi Police Constable Ratan Lal, and IB staffer Ankit Sharma, had slowed down ever since the Coronavirus Pandemic hit India and the lockdown was announced last month by the Modi government.

However, soon after Amit Shah’s recent intervention ascertaining that the probe is carried on unhindered, the Delhi police have once again fast-tracked its efforts. A little over 800 arrests have already been made pertaining to the Delhi anti-riots. The MHA directive came after some teams of the Crime Branch, following the lockdown orders in view of the coronavirus outbreak, started working from home and stopped visiting Delhi’s riot-hit Northeast district, where they had set up a camp office during the probe. The pace of arrests had hence, slowed down.

According to a highly placed source cited in the Jansatta report, “the situation changed two weeks ago when a meeting was called by senior MHA officials to discuss preparation by the Delhi Police during the lockdown. During the meeting, they were also asked about progress in the riots cases. Police chief S N Shrivastava apprised them of the situation, and MHA insisted that police must continue making arrests under any circumstances.”

A message was conveyed to all investigation teams to resume the probe and make arrests. According to a report by Jagran, 802 arrests have been made so far. The crime branch, probing 42 murder cases, has made 182 arrests, while the Northeast district police have arrested 620 people in connection with the riots. Out of the 182 arrested, 50 were nabbed during the lockdown.

Police said teams have been told to take precautions before making any arrest or carrying out a raid, and that personal protective equipment kits have been provided to them.

“They have been asked to carry temperature guns. After detaining suspects, teams provide them masks and sanitisers. They are then taken for a screening test before being produced before a magistrate,” said an officer.

On the arrests, police sources said: “Earlier, three-four murder cases were registered in one FIR; now, separate FIRs have been registered for every case.

The Crime Branch has also arrested two more persons from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder for providing shelter to the murder accused.”

Delhi anti-Hindu riots:

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital had witnessed horrific violence. The anti-CAA riots turned communal in Delhi resulting in severe violence on the streets. The anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the streets of Delhi have resulted in deaths of around 47 persons and more than 220 people sustained injuries in the violence that started on Sunday.

