Saturday, April 18, 2020
Home News Reports Centre amends FDI norms to protect Indian companies from “opportunistic takeovers” amidst Coronavirus outbreak
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Centre amends FDI norms to protect Indian companies from “opportunistic takeovers” amidst Coronavirus outbreak

The amendment to the extant FDI policy has been made in light of the opportunistic investments and acquisitions by Chinese firms.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Union Govt. protects Indian companies through amendments in FDI norms
62

On Saturday, the Ministry of Finance and Industry issued a Press Note 3 wherein it informed that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from countries that share a border with India will only be allowed after Government approval.

The new rules imply that government approval will also be required for the transfer of ownership of any existing or future investment in India. The amendment to the extant FDI policy has been made in light of the opportunistic investments and acquisitions by Chinese firms.

Press Note 3
Press Note 3

As per the new amendment, FDI investments into Indian companies from the neighbouring countries will now require a nod from the government. This will be applicable to all countries that share a land border with India, which includes China.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The amendment states, “A non-resident entity can invest in India, subject to the FDI Policy except in those sectors/activities which are prohibited. However, an entity of a country, which shares land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the Government route.” Although the amendment is applicable for all countries that share land border with India, it is seen as mainly targeting China, as Chinese companies have started a buying spree across the globe amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, investment from China was permitted through the automatic except for certain sectors such as Telecom, Defence etc. It is important to mention that China had invested in several Indian startups such as PayTM and Flipkart in the past. Interestingly, 16 Chinese Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) of $1.1 billion are registered in India. As of December 2019, historical investments from China stand at $2.3 billion.

Scrutiny of Chinese Investment Tightened

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also issued fresh communication to custodians seeking details of investments specifically coming from China or through China into Indian stock markets. According to the reports, the SEBI has asked custodian banks to disclose details of ‘ultimate beneficial owners’ of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) based in China and Hong Kong.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The communication to custodians said, “Urgently provide a list of FPIs whose beneficial owner is from China and list of FPIs whose beneficial owner is from Hong Kong.” SEBI’s initial intent was to increase checks of only new FPIs coming from China and other neighbours of India. With Chinese investments entering into Indian markets, the SEBI is now cautioned and has now changed its focus to existing investments as well.

The direction issued by SEBI to custodians came as an immediate reaction to People’s Bank of China (PBOC) buying a little above 1% stakes in HDFC. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) purchased 1.75 crore shares of HDFC. HDFC is one of India’s leading housing finance company and traditionally considered as one of the blue-chip stocks by most institutional investors.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Sanitation workers attacked by a mob with axes, rods and sticks, one worker badly injured, main accused Adil arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The Sanitation workers were working in a Muslim majority area when a mob led by one Adil attacked them with axes and sticks
Read more
News Reports

Centre amends FDI norms to protect Indian companies from “opportunistic takeovers” amidst Coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, FDI from China was permitted through the automatic except for certain sectors such as Telecom, Defence etc.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for his communal remarks in recent Facebook live, stringent 153A invoked

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor and hate-monger Ajaz Khan was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police for the communal remarks he recently made in a Facebook Live video.
Read more
Law

By ordering free COVID-19 testing in private labs, and order later amended, did SC overstep its mandate?

Vishal Kumar -
Recently, the Supreme Court of India ordered free testing of COVID-19 suspects in all private laboratories approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) or the World Health Organisation (WHO) across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Former actress Zaira Wasim who left acting for Islam has now urged fans to stop praising her, as it is dangerous for her ‘Iman’

OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim said that she isn’t as righteous as she might have lead many to believe and that the praise she receives is ‘dangerous’ for her
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Muslims discharged from Chennai hospital make Islamic gesture popularised by ISIS while posing for photos: Here is what it means

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the gloomy Coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the world and in India specifically, the spread of the virus due to Tablighi Jamaat, images of patients being released from a Chennai hospital after being treated for Coronavirus emerged
Read more
News Reports

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for his communal remarks in recent Facebook live, stringent 153A invoked

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor and hate-monger Ajaz Khan was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police for the communal remarks he recently made in a Facebook Live video.
Read more
Media

Dear Saba Naqvi, here are 8 things that Hindus would like Muslims to do – for starters

Editorial Desk -
Saba Naqvi in her video accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against Muslims while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the latter.
Read more
News Reports

Career propagandist Arundhati Roy continues lying and demonising India, claims ‘Modi govt using Coronavirus for Muslim genocide’: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Arundhati Roy claims that coronavirus is not even a crisis in India, but Modi govt is using it for 'genocide' of Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia deletes article on Tablighi Jamaat hotspot of Coronavirus calling it anti-Muslim, administrator uses Supervote to overrule majority vote to retain article

OpIndia Staff -
While only 12 out of 38 editors voted to delete the Wikipedia article, the administrator used Supervote to overrule majority decision
Read more

Connect with us

219,739FansLike
289,983FollowersFollow
220,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com