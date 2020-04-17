Friday, April 17, 2020
Home News Reports India tightens scrutiny of Chinese investment in the share market as SEBI asks banks...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

India tightens scrutiny of Chinese investment in the share market as SEBI asks banks to disclose details of investment coming from China

With Chinese investments entering into Indian markets, the SEBI is now cautioned and has now changed its focus to existing investments as well.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
SEBI
38

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued fresh communication to custodians seeking details of investments specifically coming from China or through China into Indian stock markets.

According to the reports, the SEBI has asked custodian banks to disclose details of ‘ultimate beneficial owners’ of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) based in China and Hong Kong. The communication to custodians said, “Urgently provide list of FPIs whose beneficial owner is from China and list of FPIs whose beneficial owner is from Hong Kong.”

SEBI’s initial intent was to increase checks of only new FPIs coming from China and other neighbours of India. With Chinese investments entering into Indian markets, the SEBI is now cautioned and has now changed its focus to existing investments as well.

SEBI’s warning comes after Chinese raised investments in HDFC

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

The direction issued by SEBI to custodians comes as an immediate reaction to People’s Bank of China (PBOC) buying a little above 1% stakes in HDFC. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) purchased 1.75 crore shares of HDFC. HDFC is one of India’s leading housing finance company and traditionally considered as one of the blue-chip stocks by most institutional investors.

Even though such share acquisitions are routine, it had raised some serious concerns about China looking to enter the Indian stock market to tighten its grip by taking advantage of the fall in stock prices in the country.

Following the scare, the SEBI had asked custodians to increase its scrutiny of investments coming from China and Hong Kong. The custodian companies, which are typically MNC banks and arms of Indian financial services groups handling fund and securities of FPIs registered with SEBI, maintain records of Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBOs) of all investors owning 25% or more in an FPI.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Ultimate Beneficial Owner refers to the individual, who ultimately owns or controls a customer on whose behalf a transaction is being conducted. 

1 Billion dollar worth of Chinese investment in Indian stocks

Reportedly, there are a total of 16 Chinese FPIs registered in India with $1.1 billion invested in top-tier stocks. However, the exact level of China’s investment through direct and indirect route is not in public knowledge. According to asset managers, it has been difficult to keep a track of investments from China and Japan.

Some of the big FPIs from China include PBOC, CIFM Asia Pacific Fund, China International fund management, Best Investment Corporation and Asian Infrastructure Investment. Some of these funds are also joint ventures with US-based asset managers.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Court hearing at 3 am, jailed by 5 am, read how Moradabad officials ensured all stone pelters are behind bars before Friday...

OpIndia Staff -
CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered that culprits who had attacked on medical professionals will b bookend under NSA and will be made to pay for the damages to public property.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fight: Bengaluru cop travels 860 km on his scooter to deliver medicines to a cancer patient in Dharwad

OpIndia Staff -
The Head Constable decided to deliver the medicine 430 km away after watching a report about the cancer patient on a news channel
Read more
Media

Here are 7 occasions on which Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of The Wire, violated the ethical principles of Journalism

OpIndia Staff -
Since an FIR was filed against Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading Fake News against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, an organized campaign has been launched to paint him as a victim.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: 3 policemen injured after a mob attacked them while patrolling in Tonk’s Kasai Mohalla, 12 detained

OpIndia Staff -
The injured were admitted to district hospital, 12 people were detained for attacking the police team.
Read more
News Reports

India tightens scrutiny of Chinese investment in the share market as SEBI asks banks to disclose details of investment coming from China

OpIndia Staff -
The direction issued by SEBI to custodians comes as an immediate reaction to People’s Bank of China buying above 1% stakes in HDFC.
Read more
News Reports

RBI Governor announces new measures to ease financial distress amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Quoting the IMF projection of 1.9% (GDP) growth, the RBI Governor said that India's growth would be the highest among the G20 countries
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘You deserved acid attack, he should’ve thrown more of it’: Abusive tweeps wish another attack on Kangana Ranaut’s acid attack survivor sister

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel, an acid attack survivor, gets mocked at and taunted after her angry tweet on 'mullahs' misbehaving with cops
Read more
Media

Dear Saba Naqvi, here are 8 things that Hindus would like Muslims to do – for starters

Editorial Desk -
Saba Naqvi in her video accused the entire Hindu community of spreading hatred against Muslims while remaining silent on the reprehensible conduct of significant sections of the latter.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends account of Kangana Ranaut’s sister for angrily tweeting against ‘mullahs’ attacking doctors and cops

OpIndia Staff -
However, soon after her tweet, Rangoli Chandel was accused of 'giving an open call for genocide' on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more

Connect with us

219,640FansLike
288,310FollowersFollow
219,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com