Sunday, April 26, 2020
Home News Reports 91% Indians agree that Modi govt is handling coronavirus crisis well, 97% say lockdown...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

91% Indians agree that Modi govt is handling coronavirus crisis well, 97% say lockdown is the right step to combat the pandemic: Gallup snap poll

In the snap poll, 66% people in India also said that they believe that one particular religious community is deliberately spreading the virus in India.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
5

As the Narendra Modi-led central government is putting all its effort to fight against the Chinese pandemic coronavirus, 91 per cent citizens of the country have expressed that Modi government is doing well to combat the coronavirus crisis. This was revealed in a snap poll conducted by Gallup International Association, a Switzerland based polling organisation. The snap poll was conducted in 28 countries around the world

This was the second round of polls conducted by the agency to gauge people’s reaction to the efforts of their governments in combating Coronavirus. In the earlier poll conducted in Mid March, 83% India had said that the think Government is handling the Coronavirus crisis well, which means the number of people has gone up by 8% in a month.

According to the poll, more than 90% people in India overwhelmingly expressed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of handling the coronavirus outbreak much more effectively compared to the most developed countries, including the USA.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In the March study, only 42% people in USA said that their govt is handling the crisis well, while the number for the UK is 49%

97% say Lockdown is needed, 66% say one religious community spreading the virus

On the question of lockdown, nearly 97 per cent of people of the country also agree that the lockdown is needed to combat the spread of Coronavirus, and agreed with govt decision to impose the nationwide lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Chinese pandemic coronavirus. Later, the lockdown was later extended till May 3. Indians are also showing optimism about the situation in the country, as 75% people in the country feels that worst is over for the country and things will begin to improve.

In the snap poll, 66% people in India also said that they believe that one particular religious community is deliberately spreading the virus in India.

Willing to sacrifice my Human Rights if it helps to contain spread of the virus.

A whoping 91 per cent of the Indians have answered that they would be willing to sacrifice their human rights if it helped to fight the coronavirus in their countries. In the March poll, 86% Indians had said that they are ready to sacrifice their rights. This means the number of people willing to curtail their rights in a larger interest has gone up in one month.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The poll attains a huge significance in the country as members of the Muslim countries have been forefront at spreading the virus, but are not being held accountable under the garb of enforcing human rights. Of all the responders, only 10% of the people voted ‘negative’ when this question was asked to them.

Read- Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi’s approval rating soars to 68%, higher than any other world leader: Here are the details

Affects of Lockdown

It is known that the Lockdown has serious implications for common people, and survey reiterates that. The survey shows that 45% Indians have stopped working temporarily, which is much more than the international number of 28%. 29% people in India also said that they have lost serious part of there income due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Despite the temporary setback, most people have faith in democracy, as only 10% in India said that Democracy is not effective in crisis, while globally 17% people thing democracy is not effective.

Gallup International survey

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Gallup International Association is an association of polling organizations registered in Zurich, Switzerland.

The coronavirus survey was carried out in 28 countries around the world including Germany, India, Italy, Russia, USA. It was the second of the three surveys being carried by them to study the reactions and opinion of the general public about coronavirus and their trust in Government action to fight off the pandemic. The first poll was in March. Impetus Research is the exclusive Indian partner of Gallup for the survey.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

91% Indians agree that Modi govt is handling coronavirus crisis well, 97% say lockdown is the right step to combat the pandemic: Gallup snap...

OpIndia Staff -
A Gallup snap polls shows most Indians think Modi govt is handling the Coronavirus crisis well, and the lockdown is necessary
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police sends Arnab Goswami 2 notices in 12 hour period for immediate interrogation for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence on Palghar lynching

OpIndia Staff -
According to a statement issued by Arnab Goswami, as a law abiding citizen, he will cooperate with the investigation and will appear for interrogation on Monday morning.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Police arrest 3 men accused of raping a stranded woman in a school where she was quarantined

OpIndia Staff -
The stranded woman could not go to her hometown Jailpur due to lockdown, and local authorities had kept her at the village school
Read more
News Reports

Kerala government in dock over breaching the privacy of people under quarantine: Read details about Sprinklr data scam

OpIndia Staff -
The data of more than 1.75 symptomatic patients were collected and transferred to a private company named Sprinklr by Kerala govt.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

The Bijon Setu Massacre: When 16 monks and a nun of Ananda Marga were lynched to death and burnt alive in broad daylight in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the Bijon Setu Massacre of 1982, 16 monks and a nun of the Hindu organization Ananda Marga were murdered and set on fire in broad daylight near Ballygunge in Kolkata.
Read more

Recently Popular

Opinions

Halal certification of vegetarian products: It’s no longer about choice, but making others pay for your beliefs

K Bhattacharjee -
The Halal Debate was once again reignited when a person on social media discovered that the packet of Maida (Flour) she had purchased had halal certification.
Read more
Opinions

Here is why it is necessary to call out the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco

Nupur J Sharma -
After the Tablighi Jamaat event undermined India's fight against Coronavirus, the criticism not only of the Tablighi Jamaat, but the Muslim community, on the whole, has seen an unprecedented upswing.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
News Reports

Hindu Sadhus were killed for political reasons, Christian missionaries supported by left, NCP behind Palghar lynching, finds report: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
An investigative report by Zee News suggests that the Palghar lynching was intentional and it was done due to political reasons.
Read more
Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more

Connect with us

221,305FansLike
303,737FollowersFollow
225,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com