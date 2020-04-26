As the Narendra Modi-led central government is putting all its effort to fight against the Chinese pandemic coronavirus, 91 per cent citizens of the country have expressed that Modi government is doing well to combat the coronavirus crisis. This was revealed in a snap poll conducted by Gallup International Association, a Switzerland based polling organisation. The snap poll was conducted in 28 countries around the world

This was the second round of polls conducted by the agency to gauge people’s reaction to the efforts of their governments in combating Coronavirus. In the earlier poll conducted in Mid March, 83% India had said that the think Government is handling the Coronavirus crisis well, which means the number of people has gone up by 8% in a month.

According to the poll, more than 90% people in India overwhelmingly expressed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of handling the coronavirus outbreak much more effectively compared to the most developed countries, including the USA.

In the March study, only 42% people in USA said that their govt is handling the crisis well, while the number for the UK is 49%

97% say Lockdown is needed, 66% say one religious community spreading the virus

On the question of lockdown, nearly 97 per cent of people of the country also agree that the lockdown is needed to combat the spread of Coronavirus, and agreed with govt decision to impose the nationwide lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Chinese pandemic coronavirus. Later, the lockdown was later extended till May 3. Indians are also showing optimism about the situation in the country, as 75% people in the country feels that worst is over for the country and things will begin to improve.

In the snap poll, 66% people in India also said that they believe that one particular religious community is deliberately spreading the virus in India.

Willing to sacrifice my Human Rights if it helps to contain spread of the virus.

A whoping 91 per cent of the Indians have answered that they would be willing to sacrifice their human rights if it helped to fight the coronavirus in their countries. In the March poll, 86% Indians had said that they are ready to sacrifice their rights. This means the number of people willing to curtail their rights in a larger interest has gone up in one month.

The poll attains a huge significance in the country as members of the Muslim countries have been forefront at spreading the virus, but are not being held accountable under the garb of enforcing human rights. Of all the responders, only 10% of the people voted ‘negative’ when this question was asked to them.

Affects of Lockdown

It is known that the Lockdown has serious implications for common people, and survey reiterates that. The survey shows that 45% Indians have stopped working temporarily, which is much more than the international number of 28%. 29% people in India also said that they have lost serious part of there income due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Despite the temporary setback, most people have faith in democracy, as only 10% in India said that Democracy is not effective in crisis, while globally 17% people thing democracy is not effective.

Gallup International survey

The Gallup International Association is an association of polling organizations registered in Zurich, Switzerland.

The coronavirus survey was carried out in 28 countries around the world including Germany, India, Italy, Russia, USA. It was the second of the three surveys being carried by them to study the reactions and opinion of the general public about coronavirus and their trust in Government action to fight off the pandemic. The first poll was in March. Impetus Research is the exclusive Indian partner of Gallup for the survey.