Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Home News Reports Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi’s approval rating soars to 68%, higher than any other...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi’s approval rating soars to 68%, higher than any other world leader: Here are the details

Amidst the world battling the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, pollster Morning Consult released approval ratings for every leader from most major democracies. In those approval ratings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bagged the highest approval ratings, ahead of any other world leader.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi’s approval rating soars to 68%, higher than any other world leader: Here are the details
PM Narendra Modi
2

India has managed to relatively control the Coronavirus pandemic effectively. For its mammoth size and extremely dense population of 1.3 billion people, India has managed to arrest the spread to a large extent, better than many developed countries, due to early imposition of strict lockdown and containment measures. Even after the soar in cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat cases, the lockdown coupled with aggressively finding absconding Tablighi Jamaat members, the country managed to save itself from utter chaos and disaster, had the virus spread to a population this dense. Amidst the world battling the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, pollster Morning Consult released approval ratings for every leader from most major democracies. In those approval ratings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bagged the highest approval rating, ahead of any other world leader.

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has the highest popularity among them: As of April 14, his net approval rating is 68, up from 62 at the beginning of the year. Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has the second-highest net approval over that period (36), though it fell slightly from 39 in January. During that same stretch of time, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has seen the largest surge in domestic popularity, with his net approval now up to 26 (from negative 26 on January 1). Morning Consult’s data shows that among all ten countries surveyed, Japan’s Abe has the lowest rating (at negative 33) and the worst decline in net approval, having fallen from negative 18 at the start of 2020.

Approval ratings of world leaders, where Prime Minister Modi has surged ahead
Approval ratings of world leaders, where Prime Minister Modi has surged ahead

If one sees the graph added in the Morning Consult’s tracker, one can see that the blue graph for PM Modi has surged above any other world leader and their approval ratings.

Approval ratings of world leaders where PM Modi has surged ahead
Approval ratings of world leaders where PM Modi has surged ahead
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Interestingly, even back in January 1st, PM Modi’s Net Approval rating was 62, ahead of any other world leader. Now, it stands at 68 giving him a massive lead.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to May 3, owing to the rising cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. The decision to extend the lockdown came at the backdrop of the sudden surges in Coronavirus cases from the Tablighi Jamaat linked individuals.

Prime Minister Modi in his address said, “Till April 20, every area, district, city, state will be keenly observed and checked how the lockdown is being followed. Whichever area succeeds in this 1-week test, will get some conditional relief and relaxation.” As of April 20, the Chinese virus had infected 14,175 people and claimed 543 lives. Several State Governments had decided to extend the lockdown further or tighten the restrictions to flatten the curve of Coronavirus cases. On the 21st, the cases stand at a total of 18985.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi’s approval rating soars to 68%, higher than any other world leader: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As of April 14, net approval rating of PM Narendra Modi is 68, up from 62 at the beginning of the year.
Read more
News Reports

TikTok users Salim and Fahad arrested by Mumbai police, had claimed ‘police don’t touch celebrities’ while defying lockdown rules

OpIndia Staff -
A video of the two TikTok users had gone viral on the Internet in which they are seen moving around amidst Coronavirus lockdown claiming police don't act against celebrities
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Charity group tests positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus, had met PM Imran Khan the previous week

Ruchika Chaubey -
The Philanthrophist met Imran Khan a week ago and handed over a cheque of 10 million.
Read more
News Reports

Hapur, UP: Muslim youth attack Hindus suspecting them of disclosing the location of Tablighi Jamaat members, five injured

OpIndia Staff -
Police in Hapur have arrested six rioters and lodged a complaint against several unknown miscreants who are now absconding
Read more
OpIndia Explains

How the Indian Students Association is helping Indians in the UK during the Coronavirus Crisis

Guest Author -
INSA stepped up to help stranded students and Indian nationals in the UK during the crisis unleashed by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Opinions

Clarity that must come to Hindus amidst Coronavirus pandemic: Tribal loyalties matter, identities matter and having a country to call own matters

K Bhattacharjee -
The wet markets of China have unleashed a monster on the world that threatens to tear apart the very fabric of the 21st Century world.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

‘Shekhar Gupta has been leading the compromise of Indian journalism’: Arnab Goswami resigns from Editors’ Guild on live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami called out Shekhar Gupta for sheer silence on the Palghar lynching case and for leading the "compromise on Indian journalism."
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more

Connect with us

220,322FansLike
295,132FollowersFollow
221,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com