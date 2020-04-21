India has managed to relatively control the Coronavirus pandemic effectively. For its mammoth size and extremely dense population of 1.3 billion people, India has managed to arrest the spread to a large extent, better than many developed countries, due to early imposition of strict lockdown and containment measures. Even after the soar in cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat cases, the lockdown coupled with aggressively finding absconding Tablighi Jamaat members, the country managed to save itself from utter chaos and disaster, had the virus spread to a population this dense. Amidst the world battling the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, pollster Morning Consult released approval ratings for every leader from most major democracies. In those approval ratings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bagged the highest approval rating, ahead of any other world leader.

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has the highest popularity among them: As of April 14, his net approval rating is 68, up from 62 at the beginning of the year. Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has the second-highest net approval over that period (36), though it fell slightly from 39 in January. During that same stretch of time, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has seen the largest surge in domestic popularity, with his net approval now up to 26 (from negative 26 on January 1). Morning Consult’s data shows that among all ten countries surveyed, Japan’s Abe has the lowest rating (at negative 33) and the worst decline in net approval, having fallen from negative 18 at the start of 2020.

Approval ratings of world leaders, where Prime Minister Modi has surged ahead

If one sees the graph added in the Morning Consult’s tracker, one can see that the blue graph for PM Modi has surged above any other world leader and their approval ratings.

Approval ratings of world leaders where PM Modi has surged ahead

Interestingly, even back in January 1st, PM Modi’s Net Approval rating was 62, ahead of any other world leader. Now, it stands at 68 giving him a massive lead.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to May 3, owing to the rising cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. The decision to extend the lockdown came at the backdrop of the sudden surges in Coronavirus cases from the Tablighi Jamaat linked individuals.

Prime Minister Modi in his address said, “Till April 20, every area, district, city, state will be keenly observed and checked how the lockdown is being followed. Whichever area succeeds in this 1-week test, will get some conditional relief and relaxation.” As of April 20, the Chinese virus had infected 14,175 people and claimed 543 lives. Several State Governments had decided to extend the lockdown further or tighten the restrictions to flatten the curve of Coronavirus cases. On the 21st, the cases stand at a total of 18985.