Thursday, April 2, 2020
Tablighi Jamaat’s Maulana Saad gets into damage control mode, informs attendees that ‘listening to doctors’ is not against ‘Sharia’

Earlier, during the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, in a room full of coughing participants, Maulana Saad was heard instigating the Muslims present there to defy lockdown and gather at mosques as it is the time to increase mosques.

Maulana Saad
Three days after being ‘untraceable’, Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has released an audio recording, presumably shot in a studio without anyone coughing in the audience, appealing to attendees to follow authorities and cooperate with the doctors.

It is imperative to note here that Maulana Saad has been absconding since March 28 and is the police is currently looking for him. This audio clip of Saad is released when he is into hiding. In the audio released, Maulana Saad can be heard saying that following the orders of the doctors and authorities is not against ‘Sharia’. He further reiterates that it is everyone’s responsibility to follow the instructions of the doctors and authorities. “Following the law and doctors is our basic rule. “Following orders of the doctor is well within Sharia,” he says.

He further asks the Muslims to take the name of Allah and pray. “Instead of worrying about the disease, say the name of Allah,” he says.

Earlier, during the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, in a room full of coughing participants, Maulana Saad was heard instigating the Muslims present there to defy lockdown and gather at mosques as it is the time to increase mosques. Mocking the government’s call to close mosques and religious places amidst Chinese coronavirus outbreak, Maulana Saad had called the contagion a ‘conspiracy’ to instil fear amongst Muslims and keep them from mosques.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday evacuated as many as 2,100 Muslims who were living inside the Nizamuddin Markez, many of whom were foreign nationals. The Islamic preachers had gathered for the three-day event in March. Dozens of coronavirus positive cases across country could be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat. While some have been traced, many are untraceable. Maulana Saad, himself, has been absconding. As many as one-third of total coronavirus positive cases in India could be traced back to the Jamaat.

