Friday, April 10, 2020
Here, our law works, not Modi’s: Muslim neighbours who attacked and killed Revant Singh for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami

It is worth noting that Singh was earlier allegedly threatened by the same Muslim youths on March 22, when he heeded to PM Modi's call for clanging utensils and clapping in balconies, to express solidarity and gratitude for the doctors, nurses, policemen and all others who were continuing with the essential services to help the country battle the fight against coronavirus.

Revant Singh in Jaisalmer lynched to death after he lighted a lamp on the occasion of Ramanavami
Representative Image of a man being lynched to death
1

In a shocking incident from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, a resident of Madwa village, a Hindu man Revant Singh was attacked and killed by his Muslim neighbours for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, like many Hindus across the globe, Revant Singh had lit a lamp and kept it outside his house.

However, this did not sit well with violent Muslim youths in his neighbourhood who grievously assaulted Singh for observing a ritual concomitant to Ramnavami. After battling for his life in a comatose condition, Singh breathed his last on April 9, 2020.

Revant’s death has left his entire family destitute. While talking to Opindia, Sang Singh (District President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Jaisalmer) and Mool Singh Rathore (Madwa President, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena) said that Revant Singh’s had an extremely poor background and his wife was suffering from a mental ailment for which she had to be taken to a hospital for treatment. Besides his wife, he is survived by a brother, whose mental condition was also not well. Being the only breadwinner in his family, Singh also had the responsibility of raising his four small children.

Children of Revant Singh
Children of Revant Singh
Where they stayed
A case of assault was lodged against Dildar Khan, Feroz Khan and Iqbal at Bhaniyana police station by Revant Singh’s nephew. Singh was attacked when he was returning from a ration shop. Being financially weak, local Hindu families and Karni Sena members pooled in money and admitted Singh to a local hospital where he died on April 9 after remaining in a state of coma for 5 days.

In a conversation with OpIndia, Hindu organizations said that Revant Singh had no enmity with anyone. His only fault was to observe the Hindu festival of Ramanavami by lighting a lamp. The incensed Muslim neighbours, who were already holding a grouse against him for supporting PM Modi’s call to applaud the healthcare workers from one’s balcony/terrace on March 22 during the Janata curfew.

District Chief of National Karni Sena informed that the body of Revant Singh is still in Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Rajasthan. He also added that out of 8 people involved in this incident, only one has been arrested so far. Hindu organizations have demanded stringent action against those who assaulted Revant Singh. They have said that the area is dominated by Muslims and Saleh Mohammad of Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet is the MLA from the region.

It is worth noting that Singh was earlier allegedly threatened by the same Muslim youths on March 22, when he heeded to PM Modi’s call for clanging utensils and clapping in balconies, to express solidarity and gratitude for the doctors, nurses, policemen and all others who were continuing with the essential services to help the country battle the fight against coronavirus.

Since Singh lived in a Muslim dominated locality. On the day of Janata curfew, 7-8 goons, who harboured hatred for PM Modi, accosted Singh for heeding to PM Modi’s call to clang utensils and clap for healthcare workers. They threatened him for following PM Modi’s request. Manhandling him, they said in their area, their rules work, not PM Modi’s.

Angered by Singh’s death, BJP leader Mahant Pratappuri said, “The fight was due to hostility. These people were angry with Revant Singh because he followed PM Modi’s request. That’s why they accosted and severely injured him.”

Mahant Pratappuri has appealed the district administration to register a case of murder against the accused, saying that the accused should be put behind the bar at the earliest. SSP Kiran Jung said that a case of murder has been registered after the investigation.

Here, our law works, not Modi's: Muslim neighbours who attacked and killed Revant Singh for lighting a lamp on Ram Navami

