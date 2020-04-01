Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: After spitting on the road, Tablighi Jamaat members kept in quarantine centres throw tantrums, abuse officials and spit on doctors

Despite overt symptoms of coronavirus, the rabid Islamists of Tablighi Jamaat have shown a recalcitrant attitude to cooperate with the authorities and a malevolent desire to infect those who are helping them to fight the contagion

Tablighi Jamaat members at quarantine facility in Delhi spit on doctors and misbehave with staff members
The Tablighi Jamaat members who were shifted to quarantine facilities in Delhi after exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 behaved in an unruly manner with the facility staff and doctors, says CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar. According to Kumar, occupants made unreasonable demands for food, misbehaved and abused staff members and started spitting all over and on persons working/attending them, including doctors. They also started roaming around the hostel building.

Yesterday, about 167 members of Tablighi Jamaat residing at Nizamuddin Markaz were transported in 5 buses to Tughalakabad Quarantine Centre. 97 of them were accommodated in Diesel Shed Training School Hostel Quarantine Centre and remaining 70 were accommodated at RPF Barrack Quarantine Centre.

However, today morning they started throwing tantrums, making preposterous demands for food and behaved badly with the staff members. They also attempted to spread the potential coronavirus to doctors and other medical healthcare workers who were attending to them by spitting at them.

It is pertinent to note that these Tablighi Jamaat members were yesterday seen spitting out on roads when they were being transported to quarantine facilities for their treatment. As per an Aaj Tak report, an official who was monitoring the transportation of suspected COVID-19 cases from Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, said claimed that the Muslim clerics in the bus were spitting out on the roads of Delhi, potentially spreading the virus in other areas of Delhi. In order to avoid the spread of the virus, the official then ordered the Muslim clerics to shut the bus windows.

A couple of days ago, the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across numerous states of India had come to light. Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat organised a congregation in violation of the government’s lockdown orders, providing a conducive environment for the novel coronavirus to proliferate. As per conservative estimates, the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat was attended by 1500 people, both from various parts of the country as well as from abroad. 10 people who attended the congregation had died of COVID-19. Despite overt symptoms of coronavirus, the rabid Islamists of Tablighi Jamaat have shown a recalcitrant attitude to cooperate with the authorities and a malevolent desire to infect those who are helping them to fight the contagion.

Earlier yesterday, these members of Tablighi Jamaat were found spitting out on road while being transported to quarantine centres
