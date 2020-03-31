Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

If defying government orders proscribing large gatherings amidst coronavirus outbreak in the country was not enough, Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat believed to have been afflicted by the infection, who were painstakingly identified by the authorities, were today found spitting on the roads while they were being transported in buses from Nizamuddin for their treatment.

𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚



अभी अभी आजतक पर निज़ामुद्दीन का कड़वा सच



डॉक्टर ने बताया निज़ामुद्दीन से बस में इलाज के लिए ले जाते समय ये लोग जगह जगह थूक रहे हैं



बसों की खिड़कियां बंद करवाई जा रही हैं



जगह जगह थूकने का मकसद – जानबूझकर शहर में कोरोना फैलाना की साजिश pic.twitter.com/Hlml1hLjix — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) March 31, 2020

As per an AajTak report, an official who was monitoring the transportation of suspected COVID-19 cases from Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, claimed that the Muslim clerics in the bus were spitting out on the roads of Delhi, potentially spreading the virus in other areas of Delhi. In order to avoid the spread of the virus, the official then ordered the Muslim clerics to shut the bus windows.

Earlier yesterday, the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across numerous states of India had come to light. Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat organised a congregation in violation of the government’s lockdown orders, providing a conducive environment for the novel coronavirus to proliferate. As per conservative estimates, the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat was attended by 1500 people, both from various parts of the country as well as from abroad.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Since then, Nizamuddin Basti, where the Jamaat event was held, has emerged as one of the most irrepressible clusters of the coronavirus in the country. Several cases from different parts of the country linked with the visit to the congregation have now come to the fore. As of now, 10 people who attended the event have died of COVID-19, with 300 hospitalised for exhibiting symptoms of the deadly contagion. The hotspot has become a nightmare for the authorities to track and identify potential vectors of the pathogen that causes COVID-19.