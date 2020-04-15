Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,999,787
Updated on 15 April, 2020 10:06 AM
Full Coverage
1,999,787
Worldwide cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 10:06 AM
126,738
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 10:06 AM
Coronavirus in India
India
11,487
Total cases
Updated on 15 April, 2020 10:06 AM
India
1,359
Recovered
Updated on 15 April, 2020 10:06 AM
India
393
Deaths
Updated on 15 April, 2020 10:06 AM
Home News Reports Tablighi Jamaat members attack female doctor at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, doctors hide as...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Tablighi Jamaat members attack female doctor at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, doctors hide as mob tries to break open the door

At a time when frontline workers are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic, there have been concerted attacks against them by many Tablighi Jamaat members who refuse to cooperate in the treatment.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Tablighi Jamaat members attack doctors inside LNJP hospital in Delhi
6

In yet another cowardly attack on health workers, a female doctor was assaulted by patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi. OpIndia was informed that the members who attacked the female doctor were Tablighi Jamaat members who are currently undergoing treatment at the Delhi government hospital. Out of the 3000+, Tablighi Jamaat attendees identified, 765 corona positives have been kept in different hospitals. Among these, LNJP Hospital in Delhi has the highest number of 385 patients admitted there.

According to the reports, the shocking incident occurred on Tuesday, when patients attacked a female doctor inside a surgical ward. As a male doctor tried to rescue female doctor from the unruly mob, he was also manhandled by the unruly mob. The doctors had to hide inside a room to save his life from the attacks of the Tablighi Jamaat mob.

Tablighi Jamaat mob gathered to abuse doctors

The assaulted doctors, in a statement, stated that the Tablighi Jamaat members attacked the female doctor in a surgical ward 5A on Tuesday. A particular member started hurling abuse and passed vulgar comments on a female resident doctor on duty. As the doctors objected, members of the Tablighi Jamaat who are in the quarantine facilities of the LNJP, gathered and started threatening other doctors.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

“The health care workers had to rush to the duty room and hide inside the wall all the time when the patient with the mob tried to open the door,” stated the doctors in a letter written to the medical officer. The doctors have also allege security lapse and negligence by administration because of which things escalated.

Image Source: ANI

Continued attacks on healthcare workers by Tablighi Jamaat members

At a time when frontline workers are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic, there have been concerted attacks against them by many Tablighi Jamaat members who refuse to cooperate in the treatment. There have been reports of Jamaat members molesting nurses in UP, defecating in corridors in Delhi and even spitting at the healthcare workers.

Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin Markaz

On 29 March 2020, a week after the nationwide lockdown was announced, the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin emerged as the hotspot for coronavirus leading to a huge spike in coronavirus positive cases. As per reports, on Monday, out of the 356 new cases detected in Delhi as many as 325 were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. Of the 3000+, Tablighi Jamaat attendees identified, 765 corona positives have been kept in different hospitals including 385 in Delhi’s LNJP hospital.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termslnjp hosptial doctor attacked, tablighi jamaat lnjp hospital

Latest News

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members attack female doctor at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, doctors hide as mob tries to break open the door

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia was informed that the members who attacked the female doctor were Tablighi Jamaat members who are currently undergoing treatment LNJP hospital
Read more
Crime

Mangaluru: 2 PFI members arrested for spreading misinformation on social media against PM Modi and Amit Shah over the coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their affiliation with the notorious radical Islamic outfit PFI and SDPI.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive for coronavirus, had been in a meeting with CM Rupani and many others despite symptoms

OpIndia Staff -
The meeting was also attended by the top brass of the Gujarat government including Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja, Principal Secretary of health in the state as well as the Ahmedabad police commissioner and municipal commissioner.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Trump halts funding for WHO, to review its role ‘covering up’ spread of contagion after it emerged in China

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump has accused World Health Organisation of 'severely mismanaging and covering up spread of coronavirus'.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai man Vinay Dubey who incited migrants to defy lockdown and gather at railway stations arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police resorts to lathi charge as migrant workers gather in large number at mosque in Bandra demanding to go home

OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of migrant workers gathered in bandra demanding they be taken to their respective home towns as lockdown got extended by two more weeks
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more
Opinions

10 things Ambedkar said that Indian secularists wouldn’t bear to hear

Abhishek Banerjee -
Don't leave the room just yet, Dear Liberals
Read more
Opinions

Why are Muslims, including the Tablighi Jamaat indulging in violence and defying lockdown: The answer lies in what Babasaheb Ambedkar said

K Bhattacharjee -
A lot of people appear shocked by the conduct of Tablighi Jamaat, however, if they had read Ambedkar, they would not have been surprised.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more

Connect with us

218,983FansLike
284,723FollowersFollow
217,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com