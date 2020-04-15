In yet another cowardly attack on health workers, a female doctor was assaulted by patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi. OpIndia was informed that the members who attacked the female doctor were Tablighi Jamaat members who are currently undergoing treatment at the Delhi government hospital. Out of the 3000+, Tablighi Jamaat attendees identified, 765 corona positives have been kept in different hospitals. Among these, LNJP Hospital in Delhi has the highest number of 385 patients admitted there.

According to the reports, the shocking incident occurred on Tuesday, when patients attacked a female doctor inside a surgical ward. As a male doctor tried to rescue female doctor from the unruly mob, he was also manhandled by the unruly mob. The doctors had to hide inside a room to save his life from the attacks of the Tablighi Jamaat mob.

Tablighi Jamaat mob gathered to abuse doctors

The assaulted doctors, in a statement, stated that the Tablighi Jamaat members attacked the female doctor in a surgical ward 5A on Tuesday. A particular member started hurling abuse and passed vulgar comments on a female resident doctor on duty. As the doctors objected, members of the Tablighi Jamaat who are in the quarantine facilities of the LNJP, gathered and started threatening other doctors.

“The health care workers had to rush to the duty room and hide inside the wall all the time when the patient with the mob tried to open the door,” stated the doctors in a letter written to the medical officer. The doctors have also allege security lapse and negligence by administration because of which things escalated.

Continued attacks on healthcare workers by Tablighi Jamaat members

At a time when frontline workers are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic, there have been concerted attacks against them by many Tablighi Jamaat members who refuse to cooperate in the treatment. There have been reports of Jamaat members molesting nurses in UP, defecating in corridors in Delhi and even spitting at the healthcare workers.

Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin Markaz

On 29 March 2020, a week after the nationwide lockdown was announced, the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin emerged as the hotspot for coronavirus leading to a huge spike in coronavirus positive cases. As per reports, on Monday, out of the 356 new cases detected in Delhi as many as 325 were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. Of the 3000+, Tablighi Jamaat attendees identified, 765 corona positives have been kept in different hospitals including 385 in Delhi’s LNJP hospital.