A Tablighi Jamaat member who was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus had spat on a nurse in an isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The patient was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and was reluctant to co-operate with the hospital staff. Reportedly, he removed his mask and also threw it at the nurse.

A case has been registered against the accused by the Tamil Nadu police, following a complaint by the medical staff at the hospital. Charges were pressed under Section 269 (negligence), 270 (malignant act) and 271(Disobedience) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Tablighi Jamaat member. “It was a serious crime under the present conditions with so many restrictions in force to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the cops reiterated.

On April 9, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh had informed that 84 out of 96 patients who had tested positive for the Chinese Virus were from a ‘single source event’ while referring to Tablighi Jamaat event. She added that the very ‘single source’ accounted for a whopping 763 out of Tamil Nadu’s 834 live cases. This has led to many questioning why was the Tamil Nadu Government withholding the name of the source when it accounts for 91% of the total confirmed cases of the Chinese virus.

‘Earlier, the Tablighi Jamaat members who were shifted to quarantine facilities in Delhi after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 had allegedly behaved in an unruly manner with the facility staff and doctors, as stated by CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar. According to Kumar, occupants made unreasonable demands for food, misbehaved and abused staff members and started spitting all over and on persons working/attending them, including doctors. They also started roaming around the hostel building.

In yet another ghastly attack on the healthcare workers by Islamists, the Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur, after they attended Congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi and came in contact with several people with Coronavirus, had misbehaved with the medical staff and spat on them during their stay at the hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The DGP of Himachal Pradesh, SR Mardi, had cautioned that people diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus should refrain from spitting on others, else charges of ‘attempt to murder’ would be registered against them. If the person who was being spat on dies, then, the perpetrator would be booked for ‘murder’.