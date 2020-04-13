Monday, April 13, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,864,639
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
Full Coverage
1,864,639
Worldwide cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
115,101
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
9,240
Total cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
India
1,096
Recovered
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
India
331
Deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 5:00 PM
Home Crime Coronavirus scare: Tamil Nadu Police books infected Tablighi Jamaat member for spitting on a...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus scare: Tamil Nadu Police books infected Tablighi Jamaat member for spitting on a nurse in Trichy

A case has been registered against the accused by the Tamil Nadu police, following a complaint by the medical staff at the hospital.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Tablighi Jamaat member booked, after he spits on nurse in Trichy
Representative Image
61

A Tablighi Jamaat member who was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus had spat on a nurse in an isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The patient was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and was reluctant to co-operate with the hospital staff. Reportedly, he removed his mask and also threw it at the nurse.

A case has been registered against the accused by the Tamil Nadu police, following a complaint by the medical staff at the hospital. Charges were pressed under Section 269 (negligence), 270 (malignant act) and 271(Disobedience) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Tablighi Jamaat member. “It was a serious crime under the present conditions with so many restrictions in force to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the cops reiterated.

On April 9, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh had informed that 84 out of 96 patients who had tested positive for the Chinese Virus were from a ‘single source event’ while referring to Tablighi Jamaat event. She added that the very ‘single source’ accounted for a whopping 763 out of Tamil Nadu’s 834 live cases. This has led to many questioning why was the Tamil Nadu Government withholding the name of the source when it accounts for 91% of the total confirmed cases of the Chinese virus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

‘Earlier, the Tablighi Jamaat members who were shifted to quarantine facilities in Delhi after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 had allegedly behaved in an unruly manner with the facility staff and doctors, as stated by CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar. According to Kumar, occupants made unreasonable demands for food, misbehaved and abused staff members and started spitting all over and on persons working/attending them, including doctors. They also started roaming around the hostel building.

In yet another ghastly attack on the healthcare workers by Islamists, the Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur, after they attended Congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi and came in contact with several people with Coronavirus, had misbehaved with the medical staff and spat on them during their stay at the hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The DGP of Himachal Pradesh, SR Mardi, had cautioned that people diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus should refrain from spitting on others, else charges of ‘attempt to murder’ would be registered against them. If the person who was being spat on dies, then, the perpetrator would be booked for ‘murder’.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsTablighi Muslim coronavirus spread, coronavirus testing, Tamili Nadu coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

Punjab Police wins the Internet by using amusing memes to urge people to abide by the coronavirus lockdown protocols

OpIndia Staff -
The Punjab Police has shared popular Bollywood memes to dissuade people from breaching the lockdown restrictions amidst coronavirus crisis
Read more
News Reports

Only infidels and oppressors die of the Coronavirus, not Muslims, claim ISIS women, call the virus a soldier of Allah

OpIndia Staff -
ISIS women have claimed that the Wuhan Coronavirus does not infect Muslims, and only 'infidels' and 'oppressors' die of the disease.
Read more
Crime

Coronavirus scare: Tamil Nadu Police books infected Tablighi Jamaat member for spitting on a nurse in Trichy

OpIndia Staff -
Charges were pressed under Sections 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code against the Tablighi Jamaat member.
Read more
News Reports

Westerners get diseases like Coronavirus because they do not wash their buttocks with water, claims Islamic scholar

OpIndia Staff -
Jordanian Islamic Scholar Ahmad Al-Shahrouri has claimed that people living in the West suffer from diseases like the Wuhan Coronavirus because they do not wash their buttocks with water after performing their excretory functions as Muslims do.
Read more
Social Media

Rajasthan: Women in Kota hurl plastic bags inside homes after spitting in them amidst coronavirus outbreak, watch video

OpIndia Staff -
A group of 4-5 women were caught in a viral video spitting on the sidewalks, houses in the city of Kota, heightening panic of coronavirus among people
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Are restaurants and hotels remaining shut till October 15 amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on social media which claims that Tourism Ministry has announced closure of all hotels and restaurants till October 15
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,526FansLike
282,496FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com