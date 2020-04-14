There have been 356 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus reported by the Delhi government in the last 24 hours out of which 325 people are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, either directly or through contact, as per reports.

Total cases

Delhi has reported 1,510 cases in total out of which 1071 cases belong to Tablighi Jamaat members or their contacts. The Markaz event took place last month in which thousands of people gathered violating the guidelines issued by the government. The Jamaat members had travelled through various means all over India leading to a massive jump in the number of Wuhan coronavirus cases within a span of few days.

As per the India Today report, 30 patients have been cured and discharged in National capital territory of Delhi while 28 have succumbed to the disease till date.

People under quarantine

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As per the Delhi government’s health department, around 15,000 people are under home quarantine. 2,187 people out of them have a foreign travel history while 12,545 people are contacts of coronavirus patients. 2,456 people are under institutional quarantine across 16 quarantine centres in Delhi.

According to the data of Delhi’s health department, 1,451 coronavirus patients are being treated at 8 state-run hospitals in addition to multiple private hospitals. 49 patients are being treated in the Intensive care unit, and 5 are on the ventilator. The total capacity of these hospitals being monitored by the health authorities is 2,406.