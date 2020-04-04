Saturday, April 4, 2020
Maulana threatens media for coverage of Tablighi Jamaat as they spread Coronavirus, says ‘India will be in trouble if we show our true colours’

In the video, the cleric accuses media of spreading rumours and disseminating propaganda against Tablighi Jamaat and coronavirus pandemic and targeting a particular community.

Tahaffuz-E-Deen India, Maulana Mahfooz Ur Rahman targets media houses for defaming Tablighi Jamaat, (courtesy: Twitter)
A video of a Muslim cleric and a member of the Tablighi Jamaat warning media not to report against the Islamic organisation has surfaced on social media. The video of the Tablighi Jamaat member where he threatens the media was released by Maulana Mahfooz Ur Rahman, the Tahaffuz-E-Deen India.

In the video, the cleric accuses media of spreading rumours and disseminating propaganda against Tablighi Jamaat and coronavirus pandemic and targeting a particular community.

Naming ZEE TV, Aaj Tak, ABP News, India TV and others in his speech, Rahman can be heard saying: “I ask Rajat Sharma as the general secretary of AIMIM for Maharashtra state, what proof do you have that Tablighi Jamaat spread the coronavirus? That the people assembled because of Maulana Saad’s call?”

Rahman also criticised the central government as well as Arvind Kejriwal for using Jamaat to hide their own failures.

The cleric claimed that Jamaat is benefiting the country by bringing in foreign currency, and good publicity to India from all around the world. The organization has its reach in the smallest and remotest corners of the country and its goal is to bring the Muslims on the right path, said Rahman.

Jamaat works towards social reform, fighting against alcoholism etc, claimed the cleric, urging the media to find out the reality of the Jamaat’s work. “Media zabaan sambhal kar kaam kare..tablighi jamaat aur markaz ko badnam karne ki koshish na kare.. Maulana Saad Amir-ul-Hind hain, wo musalmano ke betaaj badshah hain… aap musalmano ke jazbaat se khilwad mat kijiye”, roughly translated as “media should weigh its words carefully. Media shouldn’t try to defame Tablighi Jamaat and Markaz. Maulana Saad is Amir-ul-Hind, he is a king without a crown. Don’t play with the emotions of Muslims”, he warned the media.

“If you interview any Jamaat member…you will find out he used to be a big-time criminal…if these people come to their asalaiyat (reality), you will be in a lot of trouble. I want to warn you, I want to tell the media”, he added.

Rahman further added that the media should interview these Jamaatis to know their pain and how Jamaat made good Muslims out of them.

A couple of days ago, the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across numerous states of India had come to light. Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat organised a congregation, which was roughly attended by 1500 people both from various parts of the country as well as from abroad, in violation of the government’s lockdown orders, providing a conducive environment for the novel coronavirus to proliferate.

The Tablighi Jamaat super spreader caused a Coronavirus explosion in India. Over 95% of the coronavirus cases reported over the last two days in India have been found to have links with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff -
