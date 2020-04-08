Wednesday, April 8, 2020
The WHO failed the world during the coronavirus crisis, it has become the political puppet of China: US politician

"Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ apparent unwillingness to hold the Chinese Communist Party to even the minimum standard of global health and transparency hindered the world’s ability to blunt the spread of this pandemic", said the chairman in a statement.

Wuhan coronavirus: US Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds WHO responsible for mishandling of pandemic
coronavirus crisis, image via Twitter
The US Senator from Idaho and Chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch called to form an independent investigation against the World Health Organization alleging that the organization has been a political puppet of the Chinese government the organization is unwilling to hold Chinese communist party responsible for the pandemic.

According to the press release of Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch stated, “The WHO has not only failed the American people, it has failed the world with its flagrant mishandling of the response to COVID-19. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ apparent unwillingness to hold the Chinese Communist Party to even the minimum standard of global health and transparency hindered the world’s ability to blunt the spread of this pandemic. It is completely unacceptable that the world’s global health organization has become a political puppet of the Chinese government.”

The Senator aggressively called for an independent investigation sermonizing that the valuable American taxpayer dollars should be spent in a direction to avoid the spread of the respiratory disease. He said, “An independent investigation into the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 response is imperative. The United States is the largest contributor to the WHO. Our valuable taxpayer dollars should go towards investments to prevent the spread of disease, not to aid and abet cover-ups that cost lives and isolate portions of the world’s population on political grounds, as has been the case with Taiwan. I look forward to a truly independent and fulsome review of the WHO and an examination of the U.S.’s financial support for its efforts in the future, with an eye towards very significant reform or possible replacement of the WHO.”

United States President Donald Trump also took to Twitter alleging that the WHO, which is largely funded by the US has defrauded the country by turning ‘China-centric’.

US President Trump had stated that he will take steps to restrict the WHO’s funding. “We’re going to put a hold on money spent on the WHO. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see. It’s a great thing if it works. But when they call every shot wrong, that’s no good”.

