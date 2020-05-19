A day after controversial TikTok entertainer Faizal Siddiqui made a horrific video that symbolised acid attacks against women for rejecting a man’s proposal, 2005 acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whom Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak was based, slammed him for posting such insensitive video glorifying acid attacks against women.

Taking to Instagram, Laxmi Agarwal slammed Faizal Siddiqui for promoting such criminal acts through social media platforms. The acid-attack survivor even said it was hard to believe Siddiqui’s claims of him being a creative content creator and said it was shameful to see that TikTok has made people like Siddiqui a content creator.

“What sort of creative content are you creating. If you really want to be famous, post good creative content on social media and not such dangerous content,” said Laxmi Agarwal.

She added, “We are working day and night to stop the acid attacks, violence against women. This cringe activity is not called influencing but promoting crime. Such persons are a curse to our society”.

She also wrote a note thanking the National Commission of Women for taking action against TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui. She also mentioned that people are working rigorously to fight the menace of acid attack while ‘influencers’ like Faizal are indulging in such dangerous activity.

She added, “Thanks to National Commission for Women for taking cognizance of the viral video by TikTok ‘influencer’ Faizal Siddiqui promoting acid attack. Such videos/actions should be strictly debarred which are against society.

“It is important to ban such videos and accounts from the social media,” she added and asked others to come forward to stop acid violence and the sale of acid.

TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui promotes acid attacks against women

The shocking 9-second video by Faizal Siddiqui was shared on social media on Sunday. In the contentious TikTok video, Faizal can be heard saying, “Usna tumhe chor diya jiska liya tumna Mujhe chora tha“. The loose translation goes as “Did the man, for whom you abandoned me, leave you?” The next scene showed Faizal throwing a glass of water on a woman’s face, which is gory and bleeding, symbolising an acid attack.

It is notable here that, like the attack on Laxmi Agarwal, an overwhelming number of acid attacks against women are the result of men exacting revenge for the woman’s rejection of their advancements.

He is Faizal Siddiqui, memeber of team nawab and brother of Amir Siddiqui



Is he promoting Acid attack on girls??



FYI he has 13.4M followers on Tiktok



What kind of Social media influencing is this? pic.twitter.com/h83VQbSvv5 — Intrepid Saffron (@IntrepidSaffron) May 17, 2020

The social media users had soon reported the video for its dangerous content promoting acid attack on women. A cyber complaint was filed against a TikTok star named Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women by jilted lovers.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga reached out to Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). In a reply to his tweet, Sharma had assured that she will take up the case with the police as well as TikTok regarding the dangerous ideas being fanned by such videos.