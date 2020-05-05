Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Al-Qaeda chief urges Indian Muslims to wage an armed war against the country after Islamists from Arab accused India of Islamophobia

This comes days after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), the Kuwaiti government, and many Arab activists accused India of being an Islamophobic country.

Representational image picture courtesy: The Times of Israel
Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman-Al-Zawahiri urged the Indian Muslims to join the jihad against India. This comes days after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), the Kuwaiti government, and many Arab activists accused India of being an Islamophobic country. Yemen’s Al-Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula(AQAP) which is a globally banned terror outfit issued a statement accusing India waging war against Muslims in the country.

Crying foul against the Citizenship Amendment Act, enacted by the Modi government which proposes citizenship to persecuted religious minority communities of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, the AQAP had alleged that the Indian government has taken several steps against Muslims.

The anti-India statements coming from the Arab countries are a part of Pakistani propaganda against India over the Citizenship Amendment Act and revocation of Article 370 in the erstwhile states of Jammu and Kashmir, also the widespread criticism of Tablighi jamaat which turned out to be a super spreader of the Wuhan coronavirus infection in India.

Yemen and Saudi Arabia based outfits considered dangerous

Al Qaeda, under Osama Bin Laden, had carried out the 9/11 attacks on World Trade Centre in New York, USA. He was later killed in his Abbottabad hideout in Pakistan. The current Al Qaeda chief has urged Indian Muslims to wage a war against the Indian government. He stated that the Indian Muslims should “unite ranks, gather arms and wage jihad.”

As per the US government, the AQAP active in Yemen and Saudi Arabia is considered the most active and dangerous terror outfit branches.

Called for ‘unrelenting blows’ to Indian Army and J&K government

Earlier the Al-Qaeda Chief and successor to Osama bin Laden, Ayman-al-Zawahiri had called for “unrelenting blows” for the Indian Army and the government of Jammu and Kashmir to militants of Kashmir. In a 14-minutes speech titled as ‘Don’t forget Kashmir’, Al-Zawahiri said, “(I am) of the view that the Mujahideen in Kashmir — at this stage at least — should single-mindedly focus on inflicting unrelenting blows on the Indian Army and government, so as to bleed the Indian economy and make India suffer sustained losses in manpower and equipment.” He added, “Pakistan’s conflict with India is essentially a secular rivalry over borders managed by American intelligence. You (the scholars) must clearly state that supporting the jihad in Kashmir, the Philippines, Chechnya, Central Asia, Iraq, Syria, the Arabian Peninsula, Somalia, the Islamic Maghreb and Turkistan is an individual obligation on all Muslims until sufficient strength is achieved to expel the disbelieving occupier from Muslim lands.”

