Saturday, May 9, 2020
Updated:

Home Minister Amit Shah dismisses rumours surrounding his health, says busy with coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff

Home Minister Amit Shah
Days after several rumours began to spread regarding the health status of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he took to Twitter on Saturday to dismiss the conspiracy theories being floated regarding his ill-health. Home Minister Amit Shah informed people and BJP workers that all theories surrounding his health were just rumours.

In a tweet, the Home Minister said that several social media users have used the platforms to spread baseless rumours about his health and pointed out certain people even wished for his death.

“The country is currently fighting a global epidemic like corona and as I keep busy being the home minister of the country, I did not pay attention to all of this. When this came to my notice late at night, I thought that all these people should enjoy their imaginary thoughts. So I did not give any clarification,” the Home Minister said in his tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned that millions of his party workers and his well-wishers have expressed a lot of concern since the last two days regarding his health due to the rumours.

“I cannot ignore their concern. So I want to clarify today that I am perfectly healthy and I do not have any disease,” said Shah.

The senior BJP leader expressed gratitude towards his well-wishers and the party who had inquired about his health.

Vested interests behind rumours

At a time when the country is fighting the major crisis of coronavirus pandemic, rumours regarding the health of Home Minister was spread on social media by vested interests. Controversial journalist Shahid Siddiqui had posted a tweet which suggested that all is not well with Shah. He claimed that something very unusual or serious has taken place, and demanded that govt should come out and tell the nation where he is.

Before Siddiqui, known fake news peddler Rana Ayyub had also claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah has not been seen in recent times. Many other anti-BJP handles also added fuel to the propaganda, spreading the rumour that Amit Shah is unwell and that’s why he is not attending office.

Death wish against Home Minister Amit Shah

As soon as rumours spread regarding the ill-health of Amit Shah, Islamists and anti-India brigade took to Facebook to wish death upon Home Minister Amit Shah. AAP supporter and NRI ‘journalist’ Vijayalakshmi Nadar, the Bureau Chief of ‘The India Observer’, which claims to be a US-based e-paper that caters to the NRI community, was seen wishing death to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a Facebook post, Nadar stated that the lipoma surgery undergone by Shah has transformed into a “full-blower cancer.” She further hoped that the alleged ‘prediction by astrologers’ that his ill health condition will continue till October ‘ends conclusively’.

Soon, another ‘journalist’ Lekha Menon was seen wishing the that HM Shah dies of “COVID, cancer or both”. As per her Facebook profile, Lekha Menon was previously associated with media houses like Times of India, DNA and Mumbai Mirror, currently working as the editor for a Dubai based publication, Masala! Magazine, ITP Media Group.

