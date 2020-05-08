In a viral Facebook post, Vijayalakshmi Nadar, the Bureau Chief of ‘The India Observer’ which claims to be a US-based e-paper that caters to the NRI community, can be seen wishing death to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a Facebook post, Nadar stated that the lipoma surgery undergone by Shah has transformed into a “full-blower cancer.” She further hoped that the alleged ‘prediction by astrologers’ that his ill health condition will continue till October ‘ends conclusively’.

Spewing inner vitriol against the Union Home Minister, Nadar further wished “hastened” death to Shah and added that his demise ought to be “celebrated in the larger interest of humanity.”

Wants other journalists jailed

Not just the Home Minister, the sheer hatred of Vijayalakshmi Nadar towards journalists is evident from her Facebook posts. In one such posts, she claimed that half of today’s journalists would have been jailed if Arvind Kejriwal was in power in a “full State.” She also wondered why all the CMs are not jailing journalists and added that she wants to see the incarcerated journalists bailed out by the ‘Dhokla duo’.

She also expressed her happiness over the motivated First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against journalists Arnab Goswami, Amish Devgan, and Sudhir Chaudhary in the Congress-ruled States. In a meme where the trio have been depicted as being behind bars, she wondered gleefully as to who would be the next person on the hit-list

She claimed that the attack on Arnab Goswami by two Congress workers was orchestrated. She wrote, “He (Arnab Goswami) dreamt up an elaborate scenario of Congress youth wing attacking him, well past midnight.” Labelling his video testimony as a “cheap video”, Nadar urged the police to not register his “bogus complaint.”

Publicly supports AAP

‘Journalist’ Vijayalakshmi Nadar has been a vocal supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP). On one occasion, she publicly expressed her gratitude for the “party (AAP) that she supports. “

In another instance, she claimed that the AAP has reversed “years of disparity” of the labourers.

In other Facebook posts, Nadar can be seen heaping praises upon the “high Coronavirus testing” of the Delhi Government, sharing screenshot of Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet about Irfan Khan’s demise and even meeting the filmmakers of the “Insignificant Man”, a propaganda film on whitewashing Kejriwal’s actions.

In a photograph shared by Twitter user @TheAngryLord, she was seen sitting with AAP leader Manish Sisodia and NDTV’s Ravish Kumar.

TOI Journo wants PM Modi and Amit Shah Coronavirus +ve

Last month, Samiya Latief, a Kashmiri ‘journalist’ working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus which has infected more than 3.9 million people across the world.

Latief, who claims to be an Assistant Editor at Times of India, took to micro-blogging site to share a news report that stated that Congress MLA Imran Khedawala had tested positive for coronavirus just hours after he had met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Taking a dig at the incident, Latief wondered whether Khedawala met PM Modi or HM Shah, thereby implying that they should also meet a coronavirus positive patient who could infect them with the deadly contagion.