Thursday, May 7, 2020
Home News Reports On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present,...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

Our sources in the Home Ministry have also confirmed that Amit Shah is hale and hearty, and working regularly

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Amit Shah PM Modi gas leak meeting 07052020
Amit Shah with PM in a meeting on Vizag gas leak issue on 7 March
50

When the country is fighting the major crisis of Coronavirus pandemic, rumours are being spread about the health about home minister Amit Shah by vested interests. Today controversial journalist Shahid Siddiqui posted a tweet which suggested that all is not well with Shah. He claimed that something very unusual or serious has taken place, and demanded that govt should come out and tell the nation where he is.

Even though the home ministry is regularly issuing guidelines on the lockdown, the home minister has preferred to remain in the background. This had caused many to ask where is he, and this led to many people creating conspiracy theories about him being missing in action. Before Siddiqui, known fake news peddler Rana Ayyub had also claimed that home minister Amit Shah has not been seen in recent times.

Many other anti-BJP handles also added fuel to the propaganda, spreading the rumour that Amit Shah is unwell and that’s why he is not attending office.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

But all these are false propaganda, as the home minister was seen attending a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning itself. The meeting was held to review the situation in Vishakapatnam after Styrene gas was leaked from a chemical plant which had killed 11 people and hundreds fell ill.

The home minister also tweeted from his Twitter handle about the incident. He informed that he had talked to NDMA officials and concerned officials, and said that they are continuously and closely monitoring the situation.

Later in the day the Home Minister also expressed grief over death of two BSF jawans due to Coronavirus. A glance on his Twitter account shows that he is actively working, and attending meetings regularly. He was present on a meeting on power sector on 1st May, and another meeting on agriculture sector on 2nd May, both chaired by the PM Modi. The prime minister had posted photographs of the meetings, where Amit Shah can be seen.

Our sources in the Home Ministry have also confirmed that Amit Shah is hale and hearty, and working regularly. Apart from attending the meeting in the morning, he was still in North Block at the time of writing of the report.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Therefore, there is no truth in the rumours about Amit Shah’s ill health. He is also not missing in action as alleged by some, as he is regularly attending office and working from behind the scene in the country’s war against Coronavirus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

The security forces faced law and order problem for the first time at the encounter site yesterday after August 5, says IGP Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
A massive violence had erupted after encounter of Hijbul commander Riyaz Naikoo yesterday in Kashmir, first such incident after 5 August
Read more
News Reports

After being caught charging money for medical certificates, Maharashtra decides to send migrant labours packing to home states without check up

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Health Minister announced that going forward only a thermal screening will be conducted before the journey.
Read more
News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

Union Home Secretary writes to West Bengal govt twice in 24 hrs, warns to ensure “specific groups” from flouting lockdown norms

OpIndia Staff -
This is the second letter that has been addressed to the West Bengal government by the Union Home Ministry in the last 24 hours
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Health Services Association claims WHO and Indian Govt guidelines not being followed while sample collection, will lead to under reporting of Corona...

OpIndia Staff -
The Health Services Association, West Bengal has spoken out against the manner in which the state administration is collecting the samples for the Coronavirus tests.
Read more
News Reports

RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav loses his cool during an interview with ABP journalist Sumit Awasthi: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashvi Yadav seems to be so agitated that he keeps cutting the anchor short and repeats the same argument several times during the interview
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more

Connect with us

223,542FansLike
320,488FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com