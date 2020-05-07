When the country is fighting the major crisis of Coronavirus pandemic, rumours are being spread about the health about home minister Amit Shah by vested interests. Today controversial journalist Shahid Siddiqui posted a tweet which suggested that all is not well with Shah. He claimed that something very unusual or serious has taken place, and demanded that govt should come out and tell the nation where he is.

Does anyone have any news about Amit Shah? Something very unusual or serious has taken place. Govt should come out and tell the Nation where is he? — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) May 7, 2020

Even though the home ministry is regularly issuing guidelines on the lockdown, the home minister has preferred to remain in the background. This had caused many to ask where is he, and this led to many people creating conspiracy theories about him being missing in action. Before Siddiqui, known fake news peddler Rana Ayyub had also claimed that home minister Amit Shah has not been seen in recent times.

Has anyone seen the Home Minister ? His name is Amit Shah — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 7, 2020

Many other anti-BJP handles also added fuel to the propaganda, spreading the rumour that Amit Shah is unwell and that’s why he is not attending office.

But all these are false propaganda, as the home minister was seen attending a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning itself. The meeting was held to review the situation in Vishakapatnam after Styrene gas was leaked from a chemical plant which had killed 11 people and hundreds fell ill.

Earlier today, PM @narendramodi chaired a meeting of the NDMA to review the situation in Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/JWvhzcZEoz — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2020

The home minister also tweeted from his Twitter handle about the incident. He informed that he had talked to NDMA officials and concerned officials, and said that they are continuously and closely monitoring the situation.

The incident in Vizag is disturbing.



Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation.



I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2020

Later in the day the Home Minister also expressed grief over death of two BSF jawans due to Coronavirus. A glance on his Twitter account shows that he is actively working, and attending meetings regularly. He was present on a meeting on power sector on 1st May, and another meeting on agriculture sector on 2nd May, both chaired by the PM Modi. The prime minister had posted photographs of the meetings, where Amit Shah can be seen.

Our sources in the Home Ministry have also confirmed that Amit Shah is hale and hearty, and working regularly. Apart from attending the meeting in the morning, he was still in North Block at the time of writing of the report.

Therefore, there is no truth in the rumours about Amit Shah’s ill health. He is also not missing in action as alleged by some, as he is regularly attending office and working from behind the scene in the country’s war against Coronavirus.